Prep football: Week 1 Power Poll

2. Rocky Mountain (0-0): Another team with depth and speed, the Grizzles are the team to beat in the West. They welcome Wright to Cowley for the season opener.

3. Shoshoni (0-0): The Wranglers can make an early statement if they can pull out a win at Yoder.

4. Lusk (0-0): The Tigers were supposed to open at St. Stephens, but instead will host the Kelly Walsh sophomores.

5. Greybull (0-0): After finishing 1-7 last season the Buffaloes hope to equal last year’s victory total when they play at Moorcroft.

Class 1A/6-man

1. Snake River (0-0): The defending state champs aren’t as loaded as they were last year, but they’ll look to keep things rolling when they open at Hanna.

2. Farson (0-0): Numbers won’t be a problem for the Pronghorns, who have 23 players on their roster. They host Guernsey to open the season.

3. Hanna (0-0): Last year’s runners-up at state, the Miners can make an early statement when they host the Rattlers.

4. Hulett (0-0): Last year’s semifinalists get an early test when they host …

5. Burlington (0-0): The Huskies only lost one senior off last year’s playoff team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.