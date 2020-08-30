Prep football: Week 1 Power Poll

Week 1
Class 4A
1. Sheridan (1-0): The defending state champs opened the season with a 42-10 rout of Laramie.
2. Thunder Basin (1-0): The Bolts got a late touchdown and held off Cheyenne East for a 34-28 victory in their home opener.
3. Cheyenne Central (1-0): Trailing 21-14, the Tribe scored the final three TDs to win 35-21 at Natrona County.
4. Cheyenne East (0-1): The T-Birds totaled more than 500 yards of total offense against what should be a stout Thunder Basin defense.
5. Rock Springs (1-0): The Tigers made the long trip to Gillette and came home with a convincing 35-6 victory.
Class 3A
1. Jackson (1-0): The Broncs went across the border to take on Teton (Idaho) and got their season started with a 34-12 victory.
2. Powell (1-0): In the only Class 3A game of Week 0 the Panthers rolled to a 37-7 win at Riverton.
3. Star Valley (0-1): The two-time defending state champs had their 21-game winning streak snapped in a 29-14 loss at Summit Academy, Utah.
4. Lander (0-0): The Tigers will be looking to avenge last year’s playoff loss to Powell when they play at the Panthers on Friday.
5. Cody (0-0): The Broncs hope to get their season started on the right foot when they host Worland in the opener for both teams.
Class 2A
1. Big Horn (0-0): The two-time defending state champs carry a 22-game winning streak into their 2A opener against visiting Wheatland.
2. Mountain View (0-0): The defending state champs in 2A travel to Lovell with an 11-game winning streak on the line.
3. Upton-Sundance (1-0): The Patriots won their seventh consecutive season opener with a 44-6 rout of Lead-Deadwood, S.D.
4. Thermopolis (0-0): The improving Bobcats open their season with a home game against Tongue River.
5. Cokeville (0-0): After back-to-back runner-up finishes in 1A/11-man, the Panthers get the 2020 campaign started by hosting Rich County, Utah.
Class 1A/9-man
1. Southeast (0-0): The Cyclones have depth and speed, which is a good combination in the state’s newest classification. They host Shoshoni to open the season.
2. Rocky Mountain (0-0): Another team with depth and speed, the Grizzles are the team to beat in the West. They welcome Wright to Cowley for the season opener.
3. Shoshoni (0-0): The Wranglers can make an early statement if they can pull out a win at Yoder.
4. Lusk (0-0): The Tigers were supposed to open at St. Stephens, but instead will host the Kelly Walsh sophomores.
5. Greybull (0-0): After finishing 1-7 last season the Buffaloes hope to equal last year’s victory total when they play at Moorcroft.
Class 1A/6-man
1. Snake River (0-0): The defending state champs aren’t as loaded as they were last year, but they’ll look to keep things rolling when they open at Hanna.
2. Farson (0-0): Numbers won’t be a problem for the Pronghorns, who have 23 players on their roster. They host Guernsey to open the season.
3. Hanna (0-0): Last year’s runners-up at state, the Miners can make an early statement when they host the Rattlers.
4. Hulett (0-0): Last year’s semifinalists get an early test when they host …
5. Burlington (0-0): The Huskies only lost one senior off last year’s playoff team.
