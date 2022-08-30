 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Prep football: Week 1 Power Poll

Colson Coon vs Rock Springs

Sheridan's Colson Coon carries the ball during the Broncs' victory over Rock Springs in the Class 4A state championship game last season at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Rhianna Gelhart, Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Class 4A

1. Sheridan (1-0): The defending state champs got a last-second field goal from Colson Coon to defeat Cheyenne Central 24-21, play at Cheyenne South.

2. Cheyenne East (1-0): The T-Birds built a 47-0 lead and rolled to a 47-28 win over Gillette ahead of their early season showdown at …

3. Natrona County (1-0): The Mustangs pitched a 40-0 shutout at Laramie ahead of their home opener.

4. Thunder Basin (1-0): After a 42-0 whitewash of South, the Bolts head south to take on …

5. Rock Springs (1-0): The Tigers cruised to a 42-7 victory at Kelly Walsh.

Class 3A

1. Cody (0-0): The two-time defending state champs will be seeking their 17th consecutive victory when they host Riverton.

2. Douglas (0-0): The Bearcats have revenge on their minds heading to Jackson after back-to-back semifinal losses to the Broncs.

3. Star Valley (1-0): The Braves opened the season with a 21-7 road victory over Shelley, Idaho, and now get ready to host Preston, Idaho.

4. Powell (1-0): The Panthers play at Worland after defeating Riverton 50-13 in their opener.

5. Buffalo (0-0): The Bison open their season hosting 2A Newcastle.

Class 2A

1. Lyman (1-0): The two-time defending state champs extended their win streak to 21 games with a 14-0 shutout of Malad, Idaho. This week the Eagles play at Bear Lake, Idaho.

2. Lovell (0-0): Last year’s state runner-up faces a tough opener when it travels to Big Horn.

3. Cokeville (0-0): For the first time since the 1979 season, the Panthers won’t have Todd Dayton on the sidelines when they travel to Smithfield (Utah) Sky View.

4. Upton-Sundance (0-0): The Patriots have the week off before their Sept. 9 home opener against …

5. Big Horn (0-0): The Rams’ will be tested right out of the gate when they host Lovell.

Class 1A/9-man

1. Shoshoni (0-0): The defending state champs face a tough opener when they host …

2. Pine Bluffs (0-0): The Hornets were hoping to get a shot at Shoshoni in last year’s state championship game, but they lost in the semifinals to …

3. Rocky Mountain (0-0): The Grizzlies host Wright in their season opener.

4. Wind River (0-0): A new coach hopes to keep the Cougars’ momentum going when they travel to Saratoga.

5. Lingle-Fort Laramie (0-0): It will be a first-ever matchup when the Doggers play at St. Stephens.

Class 1A/6-man

1. Snake River (0-0): The defending state champs put their 10-game win streak on the line when they play at Meeteetse.

2. Burlington (0-0): The Huskies have another week to prepare for their opener at Hulett.

3. Dubois (0-0): The Rams travel to Ten Sleep to take on Hulett in a neutral-site game.

4. Encampment (0-0): Last year’s state runner-up hosts Ten Sleep, which is fielding a team for the first time in three years.

5. Farson (0-0): After missing out on the playoffs last year for the first time since 2012, the Pronghorns have to wait another week before opening their season at home against Encampment.

