Prep football: Week 1 Power Poll

Class 4A

1. Sheridan (1-0): The defending state champs got a last-second field goal from Colson Coon to defeat Cheyenne Central 24-21, play at Cheyenne South.

2. Cheyenne East (1-0): The T-Birds built a 47-0 lead and rolled to a 47-28 win over Gillette ahead of their early season showdown at …

3. Natrona County (1-0): The Mustangs pitched a 40-0 shutout at Laramie ahead of their home opener.

4. Thunder Basin (1-0): After a 42-0 whitewash of South, the Bolts head south to take on …

5. Rock Springs (1-0): The Tigers cruised to a 42-7 victory at Kelly Walsh.

Class 3A

1. Cody (0-0): The two-time defending state champs will be seeking their 17th consecutive victory when they host Riverton.

2. Douglas (0-0): The Bearcats have revenge on their minds heading to Jackson after back-to-back semifinal losses to the Broncs.

3. Star Valley (1-0): The Braves opened the season with a 21-7 road victory over Shelley, Idaho, and now get ready to host Preston, Idaho.

4. Powell (1-0): The Panthers play at Worland after defeating Riverton 50-13 in their opener.

5. Buffalo (0-0): The Bison open their season hosting 2A Newcastle.

Class 2A

1. Lyman (1-0): The two-time defending state champs extended their win streak to 21 games with a 14-0 shutout of Malad, Idaho. This week the Eagles play at Bear Lake, Idaho.

2. Lovell (0-0): Last year’s state runner-up faces a tough opener when it travels to Big Horn.

3. Cokeville (0-0): For the first time since the 1979 season, the Panthers won’t have Todd Dayton on the sidelines when they travel to Smithfield (Utah) Sky View.

4. Upton-Sundance (0-0): The Patriots have the week off before their Sept. 9 home opener against …

5. Big Horn (0-0): The Rams’ will be tested right out of the gate when they host Lovell.

Class 1A/9-man

1. Shoshoni (0-0): The defending state champs face a tough opener when they host …

2. Pine Bluffs (0-0): The Hornets were hoping to get a shot at Shoshoni in last year’s state championship game, but they lost in the semifinals to …

3. Rocky Mountain (0-0): The Grizzlies host Wright in their season opener.

4. Wind River (0-0): A new coach hopes to keep the Cougars’ momentum going when they travel to Saratoga.

5. Lingle-Fort Laramie (0-0): It will be a first-ever matchup when the Doggers play at St. Stephens.

Class 1A/6-man

1. Snake River (0-0): The defending state champs put their 10-game win streak on the line when they play at Meeteetse.

2. Burlington (0-0): The Huskies have another week to prepare for their opener at Hulett.

3. Dubois (0-0): The Rams travel to Ten Sleep to take on Hulett in a neutral-site game.

4. Encampment (0-0): Last year’s state runner-up hosts Ten Sleep, which is fielding a team for the first time in three years.

5. Farson (0-0): After missing out on the playoffs last year for the first time since 2012, the Pronghorns have to wait another week before opening their season at home against Encampment.