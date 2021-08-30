Prep football: Week 1 Power Poll

Week 1

Class 4A

1. Thunder Basin (1-0): After rallying for a victory at Cheyenne East, the Bolts host an improved Rock Springs squad.

2. Rock Springs (1-0): The Tigers get their first road test of the season when they make the 350-mile trip to Gillette.

3. Natrona County (1-0): The Mustangs’ defense faces another stiff challenge when NC hosts defending state champ East.

4. Sheridan (1-0): The Broncs will be going for their second consecutive shutout when they host struggling Cheyenne South.

5. Cheyenne East (0-1): The T-Birds will be trying to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2009 when they take on Natrona County.

Class 3A

1. Cody (0-0): The defending state champs open on the road at Riverton.

2. Jackson (1-0): The Broncs welcome their second Idaho team to town when they host Bear Lake.

3. Powell (1-0): Fresh off a convincing win at Riverton, the Panthers host Worland.