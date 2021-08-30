Prep football: Week 1 Power Poll

Week 1
Class 4A
1. Thunder Basin (1-0): After rallying for a victory at Cheyenne East, the Bolts host an improved Rock Springs squad.
2. Rock Springs (1-0): The Tigers get their first road test of the season when they make the 350-mile trip to Gillette.
3. Natrona County (1-0): The Mustangs’ defense faces another stiff challenge when NC hosts defending state champ East.
4. Sheridan (1-0): The Broncs will be going for their second consecutive shutout when they host struggling Cheyenne South.
5. Cheyenne East (0-1): The T-Birds will be trying to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2009 when they take on Natrona County.
Class 3A
1. Cody (0-0): The defending state champs open on the road at Riverton.
2. Jackson (1-0): The Broncs welcome their second Idaho team to town when they host Bear Lake.
3. Powell (1-0): Fresh off a convincing win at Riverton, the Panthers host Worland.
4. Star Valley (1-0): After holding off Summit Academy, Utah, in their opener the Braves’ interstate battles continue when they play at Preston, Idaho.
5. Douglas (0-0): A season-opening scrimmage against Cody should have the Bearcats ready to host 2A power Torrington.
Class 2A
1. Lyman (1-0): The defending state champs, who held off Malad, Idaho, in their opener, play at 3A Rawlins.
2. Wheatland (1-0): After shutting out Rawlins to open the season, the Bulldogs travel to Kemmerer to take on the Rangers.
3. Mountain View (0-0): The Buffalos get the season started with a home game against 3A Evanston.
4. Torrington (0-1): After a tough loss to Gering, Nebraska, to open the season, the Trailblazers face a familiar foe in former 3A rival Douglas.
5. Upton-Sundance (0-0): The Patriots begin the season in South Dakota against Lead-Deadwood.
Class 1A/9-man
1. Southeast (0-0): The defending state champs face a tough opener when they head to Fremont County to take on Shoshoni.
2. Lusk (0-0): Last year’s runner-sup Tigers host St. Stephens, which will be playing its first 9-man game after canceling last season because of the pandemic.
3. Pine Bluffs (0-0): The Hornets get their season started Thursday with a day game in Basin against Riverside.
4. Shoshoni (0-0): It’s early, but the Wranglers can make a statement with a home win over the Cyclones.
5. Rocky Mountain (0-0): With a number of new faces on the varsity roster, the Grizzlies have their work cut out for them with a road game to Wright.
Class 1A/6-man
1. Farson (0-0): The defending state champs kick off their season at Guernsey against the Vikings.
2. Meeteetse (1-0): After holding on to win at Bridger, Montana, in their opener, the Longhorns take the week off.
3. Kaycee (0-0): The Buckaroos get their season started with a home game against …
4. Dubois (0-0): Even though it isn’t a conference game, a win over Kaycee would give the Rams momentum moving forward.
5. Snake River (0-0): The Rattlers welcome Hanna to town to kick off their 2021 season.