Prep football: Week 1 recap sees three defending state champs suffer losses

Week 1 of the 2020 Wyoming high school football season got off to an ominous start even before the first games kicked off.

Newcastle's scheduled game at Buffalo was canceled Friday morning after it was discovered that a player from Hot Springs, South Dakota, which Newcastle played last week, had tested positive for coronavirus. Even though no Newcastle players tested positive, officials for both schools made the decision to cancel the inter-class game rather than risk it.

With all players and coaches seemingly safe for both the Dogies and the Bison, attention for the rest of the first Friday in September was turned to the gridiron. For those who were paying attention to scores across the state, it was definitely a night to remember. Although fans of Big Horn, Mountain View and Star Valley might want to forget it.

As the final scores rolled in -- Lovell 26, Big Horn 0; Evanston 36, Mountain View 21; Preston, Idaho 34, Star Valley 21 -- fans were left shaking their heads in disbelief. According to wyoming-football.com, it was the first time since Sept. 25, 2009 that all three teams had lost on the same day.