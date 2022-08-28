 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep football: Week 1 schedule Aug. 31-Sept. 3

Week 1

Wednesday

Interstate

Cokeville at Southfield Sky View (Utah) JV, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Class 1A/9-man

Pine Bluffs at Shoshoni, 4 p.m.

Moorcroft at Greybull, 6 p.m.

Wind River at Saratoga, 6 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Gillette at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Natrona County, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Douglas at Jackson, 5 p.m.

Lander at Green River, 7 p.m.

Powell at Worland, 7 p.m.

Riverton at Cody, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Kemmerer at Glenrock, 5 p.m.

Lovell at Big Horn, 6 p.m.

Tongue River at Thermopolis, 6 p.m.

Mountain View at Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man

Lingle-Fort Laramie at St. Stephens, 1 p.m.

Southeast at Riverside, 2 p.m.

Wyoming Indian at Guernsey, 4 p.m.

Big Piney at Lusk, 5 p.m.

Wright at Rocky Mountain, 5 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man

Kaycee at Hanna, noon

Snake River at Meeteetse, 7 p.m.

Inter-class

Newcastle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Rawlins at Pinedale, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Evanston at Jordan, Utah, 7 p.m.

Lyman at Bear Lake, Idaho, 7 p.m.

Mitchell, Neb. at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Preston, Idaho at Star Valley, 7 p.m.

Yuma, Colo. at Burns, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 1A/6-man

Dubois vs. Hulett, 2 p.m. (at Ten Sleep)

Ten Sleep at Encampment, 2 p.m.

Inter-class

Kelly Walsh sophs at Midwest, noon

Open: Burlington, Farson, Upton-Sundance.

