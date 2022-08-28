Prep football: Week 1 schedule Aug. 31-Sept. 3

Week 1
Wednesday
Interstate
Cokeville at Southfield Sky View (Utah) JV, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Class 1A/9-man
Pine Bluffs at Shoshoni, 4 p.m.
Moorcroft at Greybull, 6 p.m.
Wind River at Saratoga, 6 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Gillette at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Natrona County, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Douglas at Jackson, 5 p.m.
Lander at Green River, 7 p.m.
Powell at Worland, 7 p.m.
Riverton at Cody, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Kemmerer at Glenrock, 5 p.m.
Lovell at Big Horn, 6 p.m.
Tongue River at Thermopolis, 6 p.m.
Mountain View at Wheatland, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man
Lingle-Fort Laramie at St. Stephens, 1 p.m.
Southeast at Riverside, 2 p.m.
Wyoming Indian at Guernsey, 4 p.m.
Big Piney at Lusk, 5 p.m.
Wright at Rocky Mountain, 5 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man
Kaycee at Hanna, noon
Snake River at Meeteetse, 7 p.m.
Inter-class
Newcastle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Rawlins at Pinedale, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Evanston at Jordan, Utah, 7 p.m.
Lyman at Bear Lake, Idaho, 7 p.m.
Mitchell, Neb. at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Preston, Idaho at Star Valley, 7 p.m.
Yuma, Colo. at Burns, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 1A/6-man
Dubois vs. Hulett, 2 p.m. (at Ten Sleep)
Ten Sleep at Encampment, 2 p.m.
Inter-class
Kelly Walsh sophs at Midwest, noon
Open: Burlington, Farson, Upton-Sundance.