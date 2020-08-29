 Skip to main content
Prep football: Week 1 schedule
Prep football: Week 1 schedule

Thursday

Inter-class

Evanston JV at Big Piney, 4 p.m.

Rawlins at Lyman, 5 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Gillette at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Natrona County at Cheyenne East, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Riverton at Cody, 5 p.m.

Lander at Green River, 7 p.m.

Powell at Worland, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Pinedale at Glenrock, 6 p.m.

Tongue River at Thermopolis, 6 p.m.

Kemmerer at Wheatland, 6 p.m.

Lovell at Big Horn, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man

Riverside at Pine Bluffs, 2 p.m.

Shoshoni at Southeast, 5 p.m.

Wind River at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 5 p.m.

Wright at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Greybull at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man

Guernsey at Farson, 1 p.m.

Kaycee at Dubois, 2 p.m.

Inter-class

Douglas at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Evanston, 7 p.m.

Newcastle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Rich County, Utah at Cokeville, 2 p.m.

Burns at Mitchell, Neb., 7 p.m.

Jackson at Bear Lake, Idaho, 7 p.m.

Preston, Idaho, at Star Valley, 7 p.m.

Ten Sleep at Bridger, Mont., 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 1A/6-man

Snake River at Hanna, noon

Burlington at Hulett, 1 p.m.

Meeteetse at NSI Academy, 1 p.m.

Midwest at Encampment, 3 p.m.

Inter-class

Upton-Sundance at Gillette JV, 10 a.m.

Kelly Walsj sophs at Lusk, 1 p.m.

Open: Saratoga

