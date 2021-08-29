Prep football: Week 1 schedule

Week 1
Thursday
Class 1A/9-man
Pine Bluffs at Riverside, 2 p.m.
Inter-class
Big Piney at Evanston JV, 4 p.m.
Lyman at Rawlins, 6 p.m.
Friday,
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Sheridan, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Natrona County, 7 p.m.
Laramie at Gillette, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Green River at Lander, 6 p.m.
Cody at Riverton, 7 p.m.
Worland at Powell, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Thermopolis at Tongue River, 2 p.m.
Wheatland at Kemmerer, 4 p.m.
Glenrock at Pinedale, 6 p.m.
Big Horn at Lovell, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Wind River, 5 p.m.
St. Stephens at Lusk, 5 p.m.
Southeast at Shoshoni, 5 p.m.
Moorcroft at Greybull, 6 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Wright, 6 p.m.
Wyoming Indian at Saratoga, 6:30 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man
Dubois at Kaycee, 2 p.m.
Hulett at Burlington, 2 p.m.
Farson at Guernsey, 4 p.m.
Encampment at Midwest, 6 p.m.
Inter-class
Evanston at Mountain View, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Torrington at Douglas, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Cokeville at Rich County, Utah, 1 p.m.
Upton-Sundance at Lead-Deadwood, S.D., 6 p.m.
Bear Lake, Idaho, at Jackson, 7 p.m.
Mitchell, Neb., at Burns, 7 p.m.
Star Valley at Preston, Idaho, 7 p.m.