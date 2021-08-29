 Skip to main content
Prep football: Week 1 schedule
Week 1

Thursday

Class 1A/9-man

Pine Bluffs at Riverside, 2 p.m.

Inter-class

Big Piney at Evanston JV, 4 p.m.

Lyman at Rawlins, 6 p.m.

Friday,

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Natrona County, 7 p.m.

Laramie at Gillette, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Green River at Lander, 6 p.m.

Cody at Riverton, 7 p.m.

Worland at Powell, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Thermopolis at Tongue River, 2 p.m.

Wheatland at Kemmerer, 4 p.m.

Glenrock at Pinedale, 6 p.m.

Big Horn at Lovell, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Wind River, 5 p.m.

St. Stephens at Lusk, 5 p.m.

Southeast at Shoshoni, 5 p.m.

Moorcroft at Greybull, 6 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Wright, 6 p.m.

Wyoming Indian at Saratoga, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man

Dubois at Kaycee, 2 p.m.

Hulett at Burlington, 2 p.m.

Farson at Guernsey, 4 p.m.

Encampment at Midwest, 6 p.m.

Inter-class

Evanston at Mountain View, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Torrington at Douglas, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Cokeville at Rich County, Utah, 1 p.m.

Upton-Sundance at Lead-Deadwood, S.D., 6 p.m.

Bear Lake, Idaho, at Jackson, 7 p.m.

Mitchell, Neb., at Burns, 7 p.m.

Star Valley at Preston, Idaho, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 1A/6-man

Hanna at Snake River, 2 p.m.

Open: Meeteetse.

