Prep football: Week 1 scores and Week 2 schedule

Week 1
Thursday
Inter-class
Big Piney 61, Evanston JV 0
Lyman 40, Rawlins 12
Friday
Class 4A
Laramie 35, Gillette 22
Cheyenne Central 38, Kelly Walsh 12
Sheridan 63, Cheyenne South 8
Thunder Basin 41, Rock Springs 21
Cheyenne East 34, Natrona County 27
Class 3A
Cody 44, Riverton 23
Lander 28, Green River 7
Powell 41, Worland 6
Class 2A
Glenrock 48, Pinedale 20
Thermopolis 22, Tongue River 7
Wheatland 50, Kemmerer 0
Lovell 26, Big Horn 0
Class 1A/9-man
Pine Bluffs 16, Riverside 6
Southeast 22, Shoshoni 0
Lingle-Fort Laramie 48, Wind River 12
Rocky Mountain 52, Wright 0
Moorcroft 34, Greybull 7
Class 1A/6-man
Farson 67, Guernsey 7
Kaycee 45, Dubois 10
Inter-class
Douglas 20, Torrington 7
Evanston 36, Mountain View 21
Newcastle at Buffalo, canceled
Interstate
Cokeville 34, Rich County, Utah 6
Mitchell, Neb. 43, Burns 0
Jackson 50, Bear Lake, Idaho 21
Preston, Idaho, 34, Star Valley 15
Bridger, Mont. 63, Ten Sleep 0
Saturday
Class 1A/6-man
Snake River 44, Hanna 19
Burlington 57, Hulett 30
Meeteetse 68, NSI Academy 25
Encampment 63, Midwest 7
Inter-class
Lusk 64, Kelly Walsh sophs 8
Open: Saratoga, Upton-Sundance
Week 2
Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central at Sheridan, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Gillette, 7 p.m.
Laramie at Natrona County, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Buffalo at Green River, 7 p.m.
Evanston at Riverton, 7 p.m.
Lander at Powell, 7 p.m.
Worland at Cody, 7 p.m.
Class 2A East
Upton-Sundance at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Wheatland at Big Horn, 6 p.m.
Glenrock at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Tongue River at Burns, 7 p.m.
Class 2A West
Lyman at Cokeville, 2 p.m.
Big Piney at Thermopolis, 5 p.m.
Mountain View at Lovell, 7 p.m.
Pinedale at Kemmerer, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man East
Pine Bluffs at Lusk, 6 p.m.
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Southeast, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man West
Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni, 3:30 p.m.
Wind River at Greybull, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Wright, 6 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man West
Farson at Burlington, 2 p.m.
Inter-class
Hulett at Sheridan JV, TBD
Interstate
Douglas at Belle Fourche, S.D., 7 p.m.
Pocatello, Idaho, at Jackson, 7 p.m.
Star Valley at Sugar-Salem, Idaho, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 1A/9-man East
Moorcroft at Saratoga, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man East
Kaycee at NSI Academy, 1 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man West
Snake River at Encampment, 2 p.m.
Ten Sleep at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man
Dubois at Midwest, 2 p.m.
Inter-class
Hanna at Natrona County frosh, 10 a.m. (6-man)
Cheyenne South JV at Guernsey, 2 p.m. (6-man)
