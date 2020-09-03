Prep football: Week 1 storylines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEW GAME IN TOWN: For the first time since 1994, Wyoming will have 9-man football. The state's newest classification replaces Class 1A/11-man and was scheduled to have 14 teams before both St. Stephens and Wyoming Indian canceled their fall sports seasons. The field includes two teams that played in 2A last season -- Greybull and Moorcroft -- and three from the 6-man ranks in Lingle-Fort Laramie, Saratoga and Riverside.

STREAKING: Big Horn enters the season as the two-time defending state champs (in the old Class 1A/11-man classification) and owners of a 22-game winning streak. ... Mountain View (11), Snake River (10) and Sheridan (9) have the next longest streaks after Star Valley's 21-game streak was snapped in the opening weekend. ... On the flip side, Evanston and NSI Academy have lost 12 games in a row.

RETURN OF THE PIONEERS: After not playing the past two seasons due to a lack of numbers, Ten Sleep returns to the Class 1A/6-man ranks. The Pioneers are expected to have nine varsity players for first-year coach Dane Weaver and will take the field Friday in Bridger, Montana, for the first time since Oct. 21, 2017.