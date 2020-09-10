Prep football: Week 2 Game of the Week - Mountain View at Lovell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mountain View at Lovell, 7 p.m., Friday

THE TURNOVER BATTLE: Lovell had six takeaways -- all interceptions -- in its upset win over Big Horn last week while Mountain View turned the ball over four times in its loss to Evenston. Don't expect either team to duplicate those numbers Friday, but whichever team wins the turnover battle should have a decisive edge.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Mountain View junior QB Connor Micheli was just 9-of-19 for 75 yards, with 1 TD and 2 INT in his debut, but he did run for 51 yards and 2 scores. ... Senior WR Ashton Schofield caught 6 passes for 60 yards and a TD. ... Defensively for the Buffalos, senior Hunter Meeks had 8 tackles, including a tackle for loss.

A trio of seniors highlighted the Bulldogs' efforts last week. QB Cason James was an efficient 6 of 9 for 70 yards, including a 21-yard TD, and ran for 89 yards. ... RB C.J. Lindsay carried the ball 15 times for 114 yards and had a 50-yard TD run. ... WR/DB Tyler Nichols caught the TD pass from James and also had 2 interceptions and 2 sacks to finish with 26.5 defensive points.