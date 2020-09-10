Prep football: Week 2 Key Games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Class 4A

TODAY: Cheyenne Central at Sheridan, 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Indians rolled to a 38-12 victory over Kelly Walsh; the Broncs overwhelmed Cheyenne South 63-8.

LAST TIME: Sheridan defeated Central 62-35 in the semifinals last year for its 12th consecutive victory over the Tribe. The Broncs, who haven't lost to Central since 2010, lead the all-time series 46-27-1.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Early exam. Defending state champ Sheridan wasn't really tested in victories over Laramie (42-10) and Cheyenne South (63-8), but that won't be the case Friday. Central is balanced on both sides of the ball and can put points on the board if it doesn't turn the ball over -- 6 turnovers in two games.

Class 3A

TODAY: Lander at Powell, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Tigers won 28-7 at Green River; the Panthers defeated Worland 41-6.

LAST TIME: Powell upset East top seed Lander 41-14 in last year's quarterfinals, giving the Panthers seven wins in the teams' last eight meetings. ... Powell leads the all-time series 39-27.