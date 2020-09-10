 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football: Week 2 Key Games
View Comments

Prep football: Week 2 Key Games

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Class 4A

TODAY: Cheyenne Central at Sheridan, 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Indians rolled to a 38-12 victory over Kelly Walsh; the Broncs overwhelmed Cheyenne South 63-8.

LAST TIME: Sheridan defeated Central 62-35 in the semifinals last year for its 12th consecutive victory over the Tribe. The Broncs, who haven't lost to Central since 2010, lead the all-time series 46-27-1.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Early exam. Defending state champ Sheridan wasn't really tested in victories over Laramie (42-10) and Cheyenne South (63-8), but that won't be the case Friday. Central is balanced on both sides of the ball and can put points on the board if it doesn't turn the ball over -- 6 turnovers in two games.

Class 3A

TODAY: Lander at Powell, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Tigers won 28-7 at Green River; the Panthers defeated Worland 41-6.

LAST TIME: Powell upset East top seed Lander 41-14 in last year's quarterfinals, giving the Panthers seven wins in the teams' last eight meetings. ... Powell leads the all-time series 39-27.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Revenge factor. Lander rolled into the playoffs last year as the No. 1 seed out of the East, but the Panthers controlled the game from the start on their way to the state championship game.

Class 2A

TODAY: Wheatland at Big Horn, 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Bulldogs posted a 50-0 shutout of Kemmerer; the Rams had their 22-game win streak snapped in a 26-0 loss to Lovell.

LAST TIME: Big Horn is 7-0 all-time against Wheatland, with the most recent victory a 53-0 shutout in 2016.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Make a statement. Wheatland has been dominant to start the season, outscoring its two opponents 94-6, and could establish itself as the team to beat in the East with a win over the Rams, who might still be smarting from last week's loss.

Class 1A/9-man

TODAY: Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni, 3:30 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Grizzlies shut out Wright 52-0; the Wranglers lost 22-0 at Southeast.

LAST TIME: Shoshoni won 24-22 at Cowley for its second win in a row over the Grizzlies, although Rocky Mountain still leads the all-time series 13-12.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Playoff positioning. Yes, it's early, but the winner will take early control of the West.

Class 1A/6-man

SATURDAY: Snake River at Encampment, 2 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Rattlers went to Hanna and came home with a 44-19 victory; the Tigers routed Midwest to the tune of 63-7.

LAST TIME: It's been 64 years since the first and only time the teams met on the gridiron -- a 16-6 victory for Baggs (aka Snake River).

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The running game. Snake River rushed for 330 yards and 6 TDs in last week's victory. Encampment had 199 yards on the ground, but the Tigers did it on just 9 carries, averaging 22.1 yards per attempt.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News