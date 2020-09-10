Prep football: Week 2 Players to Watch

DUSTIN SIMMONS, Glenrock: The senior RB rushed for 259 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Herders' victory over Pinedale.
BRODY HASENACK, Jackson: The junior RB was a workhorse for the Broncs, carrying the ball 34 times for 275 yards and 2 TDs.
NIC TALICH, Cody: The senior RB/LB led the Broncs with 119 yards rushing on just 6 carries and had 13 tackles, including 2 TFL, and an interception.
DACE BENNETT, Meeteetse: The junior QB rushed for 160 yards and 5 scores on just 6 carries, threw 2 TD passes and added a kickoff return TD.
