Prep football: Week 2 Players to Watch
Prep football: Week 2 Players to Watch

DUSTIN SIMMONS, Glenrock: The senior RB rushed for 259 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Herders' victory over Pinedale.

BRODY HASENACK, Jackson: The junior RB was a workhorse for the Broncs, carrying the ball 34 times for 275 yards and 2 TDs.

NIC TALICH, Cody: The senior RB/LB led the Broncs with 119 yards rushing on just 6 carries and had 13 tackles, including 2 TFL, and an interception.

DACE BENNETT, Meeteetse: The junior QB rushed for 160 yards and 5 scores on just 6 carries, threw 2 TD passes and added a kickoff return TD.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

