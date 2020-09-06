Prep football: Week 2 Power Poll

Class 4A
1. Sheridan (2-0, last week 1): The defending state champs get their first test of the season when they host No. 3 Central.
2. Thunder Basin (2-0, 2): The Bolts will be looking for their 13th consecutive regular-season victory when they host winless Cheyenne South.
3. Cheyenne Central (2-0, 3): The Indians have lost 12 in a row to Sheridan and haven’t beaten the Broncs since 2010.
4. Cheyenne East (1-1, 4): The T-Birds head north to face winless Gillette.
5. Rock Springs (1-1, 5): After a tough loss to Thunder Basin, the Tigers try to rebound on the road against Kelly Walsh.
Class 3A
1. Jackson (2-0, 1): The Broncs go for their first 3-0 start in six years when they host Pocatello, Idaho.
2. Powell (2-0, 2): Can the Panthers start 3-0 for the second year in a row? To do so, they’ll need to defeat …
3. Lander (1-0, 4): The Tigers will be looking to avenge last year’s regular season and quarterfinal losses to Powell.
4. Cody (1-0, 5): The Broncs try to keep pace with the other top teams in the West when they host Worland.
5. Douglas (1-0, not ranked): Making their initial appearance in the rankings, the Bearcats head across state lines to take on Belle Fourche, South Dakota.
Dropped out: No. 3 Star Valley (0-2).
Class 2A
1. Lovell (1-0, NR): Can the Bulldogs follow up last week’s upset of defending 1A/11-man state champ Big Horn by knocking off defending 2A state champ Mountain View?
2. Upton-Sundance (1-0, 3): The Patriots had a week to get ready for a trip to Newcastle to take on the Dogies.
3. Wheatland (1-0, NR): The Bulldogs travel to Big Horn to face what should be a fired up Rams squad.
4. Mountain View (0-1, 2): It’s been 10 years since the Buffalos started 0-2, which they’ll try to avoid at new No. 1 Lovell.
5. Big Horn (0-1, 1): The two-time defending state champs look to rebound against a tough Wheatland team.
Class 1A/9-man
1. Southeast (1-0, 1): The Cyclones welcome SEWAC rival Lingle-Fort Laramie for an East Conference showdown. It’s the teams’ first meeting since 2015.
2. Rocky Mountain (1-0, 3): The Grizzlies can take early control of the West with a home win over Shoshoni.
3. Lusk (1-0, 4): The Tigers get their first taste of varsity action at the 9-man level when they host rival Pine Bluffs.
4. Moorcroft (1-0, NR): It’s been 11 years since the Wolves started a season 2-0, which they’ll try to do when they play at Saratoga.
5. Pine Bluffs (1-0, NR): A win against Lusk would double the Hornets’ victory total from a year ago.
Dropped out: No. 3 Shoshoni (0-1); No. 5 Greybull (0-1).
Class 1A/6-man
1. Snake River (1-0, 1): The defending state champs will be seeking their state-best 12th win in a row when they play at No. 3 Encampment.
2. Farson (1-0, 2): The Pronghorns also face a tough road test as they travel to Burlington to take on the No. 4 Huskies.
3. Encampment (1-0, NR): A victory over the top-ranked Rattlers would be an early statement win for the Tigers.
4. Burlington (1-0, 5): The Huskies have a chance to be tied atop the West Conference standings if they knock off Farson.
5. Kaycee (1-0, NR): The lone East Conference team in the rankings, the Buckaroos play at NSI Academy.
Dropped out: No. 3 Hanna (0-1); No. 4 Hulett (0-1).
