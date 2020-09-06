Prep football: Week 2 Power Poll

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Class 4A

1. Sheridan (2-0, last week 1): The defending state champs get their first test of the season when they host No. 3 Central.

2. Thunder Basin (2-0, 2): The Bolts will be looking for their 13th consecutive regular-season victory when they host winless Cheyenne South.

3. Cheyenne Central (2-0, 3): The Indians have lost 12 in a row to Sheridan and haven’t beaten the Broncs since 2010.

4. Cheyenne East (1-1, 4): The T-Birds head north to face winless Gillette.

5. Rock Springs (1-1, 5): After a tough loss to Thunder Basin, the Tigers try to rebound on the road against Kelly Walsh.

Class 3A

1. Jackson (2-0, 1): The Broncs go for their first 3-0 start in six years when they host Pocatello, Idaho.

2. Powell (2-0, 2): Can the Panthers start 3-0 for the second year in a row? To do so, they’ll need to defeat …

3. Lander (1-0, 4): The Tigers will be looking to avenge last year’s regular season and quarterfinal losses to Powell.