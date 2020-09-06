 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football: Week 2 Power Poll
View Comments

Prep football: Week 2 Power Poll

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Class 4A

1. Sheridan (2-0, last week 1): The defending state champs get their first test of the season when they host No. 3 Central.

2. Thunder Basin (2-0, 2): The Bolts will be looking for their 13th consecutive regular-season victory when they host winless Cheyenne South.

3. Cheyenne Central (2-0, 3): The Indians have lost 12 in a row to Sheridan and haven’t beaten the Broncs since 2010.

4. Cheyenne East (1-1, 4): The T-Birds head north to face winless Gillette.

5. Rock Springs (1-1, 5): After a tough loss to Thunder Basin, the Tigers try to rebound on the road against Kelly Walsh.

Class 3A

1. Jackson (2-0, 1): The Broncs go for their first 3-0 start in six years when they host Pocatello, Idaho.

2. Powell (2-0, 2): Can the Panthers start 3-0 for the second year in a row? To do so, they’ll need to defeat …

3. Lander (1-0, 4): The Tigers will be looking to avenge last year’s regular season and quarterfinal losses to Powell.

4. Cody (1-0, 5): The Broncs try to keep pace with the other top teams in the West when they host Worland.

5. Douglas (1-0, not ranked): Making their initial appearance in the rankings, the Bearcats head across state lines to take on Belle Fourche, South Dakota.

Dropped out: No. 3 Star Valley (0-2).

Class 2A

1. Lovell (1-0, NR): Can the Bulldogs follow up last week’s upset of defending 1A/11-man state champ Big Horn by knocking off defending 2A state champ Mountain View?

2. Upton-Sundance (1-0, 3): The Patriots had a week to get ready for a trip to Newcastle to take on the Dogies.

3. Wheatland (1-0, NR): The Bulldogs travel to Big Horn to face what should be a fired up Rams squad.

4. Mountain View (0-1, 2): It’s been 10 years since the Buffalos started 0-2, which they’ll try to avoid at new No. 1 Lovell.

5. Big Horn (0-1, 1): The two-time defending state champs look to rebound against a tough Wheatland team.

Class 1A/9-man

1. Southeast (1-0, 1): The Cyclones welcome SEWAC rival Lingle-Fort Laramie for an East Conference showdown. It’s the teams’ first meeting since 2015.

2. Rocky Mountain (1-0, 3): The Grizzlies can take early control of the West with a home win over Shoshoni.

3. Lusk (1-0, 4): The Tigers get their first taste of varsity action at the 9-man level when they host rival Pine Bluffs.

4. Moorcroft (1-0, NR): It’s been 11 years since the Wolves started a season 2-0, which they’ll try to do when they play at Saratoga.

5. Pine Bluffs (1-0, NR): A win against Lusk would double the Hornets’ victory total from a year ago.

Dropped out: No. 3 Shoshoni (0-1); No. 5 Greybull (0-1).

Class 1A/6-man

1. Snake River (1-0, 1): The defending state champs will be seeking their state-best 12th win in a row when they play at No. 3 Encampment.

2. Farson (1-0, 2): The Pronghorns also face a tough road test as they travel to Burlington to take on the No. 4 Huskies.

3. Encampment (1-0, NR): A victory over the top-ranked Rattlers would be an early statement win for the Tigers.

4. Burlington (1-0, 5): The Huskies have a chance to be tied atop the West Conference standings if they knock off Farson.

5. Kaycee (1-0, NR): The lone East Conference team in the rankings, the Buckaroos play at NSI Academy.

Dropped out: No. 3 Hanna (0-1); No. 4 Hulett (0-1).

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News