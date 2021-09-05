Prep football: Week 2 Power Poll

5. Cokeville (1-0): The Panthers, 31-6 winners at Rich County, Utah, in Week 1, can make an early statement with a win at Lyman.

6. Torrington (0-2): The 'Blazers try to break into the win column when they play at unbeaten Glenrock.

Class 1A/9-man

1. Lusk (1-0): The Tigers got a forfeit win over St. Stephens last week, face an early test at Pine Bluffs in a big East Conference affair.

2. Shoshoni (1-0): The Wranglers don’t have long to celebrate their 40-7 dismantling of defending champ Southeast because they open West Conference play at Rocky Mountain.

3. Pine Bluffs (1-0): A 30-0 shutout at Riverside was a solid start, but a home win over top-ranked Lusk would be even more impressive.

4. Rocky Mountain (1-0): The Grizzlies, 21-7 winners at Wright to open the season, can put themselves in control of the West with a home win over No. 2 Shoshoni.

5. Southeast (0-1): Despite the loss to Shoshoni, the Cyclones can get back on track with a win at East Conference rival Lingle-Fort Laramie.