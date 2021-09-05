Prep football: Week 2 Power Poll

Week 2
Class 4A
1. Rock Springs (2-0): After a convincing 33-17 win at Thunder Basin, the Tigers return home to face a surprising 2-0 Kelly Walsh squad.
2. Sheridan (2-0): The Broncs, who have outscored their first two opponents 113-0, are at winless Cheyenne Central.
3. Thunder Basin (1-1): The Bolts expect to bounce back from their loss to Rock Springs when they play at winless Cheyenne South.
4. Cheyenne East (1-1): The defending state champs look to build off their thrilling 14-13 win at Natrona County when they host Gillette.
5. Natrona County (1-1): The Mustangs look to get back in the win column when they travel to Laramie to take on the struggling Plainsmen.
6: Kelly Walsh (2-0): After defeating Cheyenne Central 21-13, the Trojans will be looking for an upset of top-ranked Rock Springs.
Class 3A
1. Cody (1-0): The defending state champs, who opened the season with a 57-10 rout at Riverton, are back on the road to take on Worland.
2. Jackson (2-0): The Broncs will be looking to improve to 3-0 against Idaho this season when they play at Pocatello.
3. Powell (2-0): The Panthers, 29-13 winners over Worland, look to continue their recent dominance of Lander when they play at the Tigers.
4. Douglas (1-0): After earning a forfeit victory over Torrington, the Bearcats hope to open their season for real when they host Belle Fourche, S.D.
5. Evanston (2-0): After their second one-point victory – 22-21 at Mountain View – the surprising Outlaws welcome Riverton to town.
6. Star Valley (1-1): The Braves, who dropped a 28-27 heartbreaker to Presto, Idaho, wrap up their out-of-state competition when they host Sugar-Salem, Idaho.
Class 2A
1. Lyman (2-0): The defending state champs rolled to a 36-6 win at Rawlins, but expect to be tested when they host Cokeville in an early West Conference showdown.
2. Wheatland (2-0): The Bulldogs won 46-6 at Kemmerer and will be seeking to start 3-0 for the second year in a row when they host Big Horn.
3. Upton-Sundance (1-0): The Patriots, who opened with a 54-21 win at Lead-Deadwood, S.D., host a Newcastle team looking to snap a 14-game losing streak.
4. Lovell (1-0): Another West Conference early season showdown has the Bulldogs, who shut out Big Horn 20-0, playing at Mountain View.
5. Cokeville (1-0): The Panthers, 31-6 winners at Rich County, Utah, in Week 1, can make an early statement with a win at Lyman.
6. Torrington (0-2): The 'Blazers try to break into the win column when they play at unbeaten Glenrock.
Class 1A/9-man
1. Lusk (1-0): The Tigers got a forfeit win over St. Stephens last week, face an early test at Pine Bluffs in a big East Conference affair.
2. Shoshoni (1-0): The Wranglers don’t have long to celebrate their 40-7 dismantling of defending champ Southeast because they open West Conference play at Rocky Mountain.
3. Pine Bluffs (1-0): A 30-0 shutout at Riverside was a solid start, but a home win over top-ranked Lusk would be even more impressive.
4. Rocky Mountain (1-0): The Grizzlies, 21-7 winners at Wright to open the season, can put themselves in control of the West with a home win over No. 2 Shoshoni.
5. Southeast (0-1): Despite the loss to Shoshoni, the Cyclones can get back on track with a win at East Conference rival Lingle-Fort Laramie.
6. Greybull (1-0): The Buffaloes won their season opener -- 26-20 over Moorcroft -- for the first time in three years and can improve to 2-0 with a win at Wind River.
Class 1A/6-man
1. Farson (1-0): The defending state champs ran their winning streak to a state-best 12 games with a 65-24 win at Guernsey and go for the baker’s dozen when they host Burlington.
2. Dubois (1-0): After routing Kaycee 68-7 the Rams host a Midwest team that is 2-22 in its last 24 games.
3. Snake River (1-0): A 61-0 shutout of Hanna was a good way to start the season, but it would be even better with a West Conference victory over …
4. Encampment (1-0): The Tigers tuned up for the Rattlers with a 73-13 win at Midwest.
5. Meeteetse (0-1): The Longhorns had an extra week to prepare for their game at Kaycee.
6: Hulett (1-0): The Red Devils are hoping to follow their 64-58 win at Burlington with a home win over the Natrona County JV.