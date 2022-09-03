 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep football: Week 2 schedule Sept. 8-10

  • Updated
  • 0
KW's Kaden Smith run vs Central

Cheyenne Central’s Zecha King and Armaan Dhillon chase Kelly Walsh's Kaden Smith during their game Friday at Riske Field in Cheyenne.

 Michael S Smith, courtesy

Week 2

Thursday

Class 1A/9-man West

Greybull at Shoshoni, 5 p.m.

St. Stephens at Wind River, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Laramie at Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Natrona County at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Gillette, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Evanston at Riverton, 6 p.m.

Lander at Powell, 7 p.m.

Rawlins at Green River, 7 p.m.

Worland at Cody, 7 p.m.

Class 2A East

Newcastle at Wheatland, 6 p.m.

Glenrock at Tongue River, 6 p.m.

Big Horn at Upton-Sundance, 7 p.m. (at Sundance)

Torrington at Burns, 7 p.m.

Class 2A West

Thermopolis at Kemmerer, 5 p.m.

Cokeville at Lovell, 7 p.m.

Lyman at Pinedale, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man East

Saratoga at Moorcroft, 5 p.m.

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Lusk, 7 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at Guernsey, 7 p.m.

Southeast at Wright, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man West

Wyoming Indian at Riverside, 1 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Big Piney, 2 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man South

Snake River at Dubois, 3 p.m.

Interstate

Rich County, Utah at Mountain View, 1 p.m.

Wood River, Idaho at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Douglas at Gering, Neb., 7 p.m.

Star Valley at Sugar-Salem, Idaho, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 1A/6-man North

Burlington at Hulett, 2 p.m.

Meeteetse at Kaycee, 2 p.m.

Ten Sleep at Midwest, 2 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man South

Encampment at Farson, 3 p.m.

Inter-class

Cheyenne East frosh at Hanna, noon

Interstate

Buffalo at Loveland (Colo.) Resurrection Christian, 6 p.m.

