Prep football: Week 2 schedule Sept. 8-10

Week 2
Thursday
Class 1A/9-man West
Greybull at Shoshoni, 5 p.m.
St. Stephens at Wind River, 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Laramie at Sheridan, 6 p.m.
Natrona County at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs at Gillette, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Evanston at Riverton, 6 p.m.
Lander at Powell, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Rawlins at Green River, 7 p.m.
Worland at Cody, 7 p.m.
Class 2A East
Newcastle at Wheatland, 6 p.m.
Glenrock at Tongue River, 6 p.m.
Big Horn at Upton-Sundance, 7 p.m. (at Sundance)
Torrington at Burns, 7 p.m.
Class 2A West
Thermopolis at Kemmerer, 5 p.m.
Cokeville at Lovell, 7 p.m.
Lyman at Pinedale, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man East
Saratoga at Moorcroft, 5 p.m.
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Lusk, 7 p.m.
Pine Bluffs at Guernsey, 7 p.m.
Southeast at Wright, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man West
Wyoming Indian at Riverside, 1 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Big Piney, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man South
Snake River at Dubois, 3 p.m.
Interstate
Rich County, Utah at Mountain View, 1 p.m.
Wood River, Idaho at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Douglas at Gering, Neb., 7 p.m.
Star Valley at Sugar-Salem, Idaho, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 1A/6-man North
Burlington at Hulett, 2 p.m.
Meeteetse at Kaycee, 2 p.m.
Ten Sleep at Midwest, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man South
Encampment at Farson, 3 p.m.
Inter-class
Cheyenne East frosh at Hanna, noon
Interstate
Buffalo at Loveland (Colo.) Resurrection Christian, 6 p.m.