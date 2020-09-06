 Skip to main content
Prep football: Week 2 schedule
Thursday

Inter-class

Cheyenne Central JV at Rawlins, 6 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central at Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Gillette, 7 p.m.

Laramie at Natrona County, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Buffalo at Green River, 7 p.m.

Evanston at Riverton, 7 p.m.

Lander at Powell, 7 p.m.

Worland at Cody, 7 p.m.

Class 2A East

Upton-Sundance at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Wheatland at Big Horn, 6 p.m.

Glenrock at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Tongue River at Burns, 7 p.m.

Class 2A West

Lyman at Cokeville, 2 p.m.

Big Piney at Thermopolis, 5 p.m.

Mountain View at Lovell, 7 p.m.

Pinedale at Kemmerer, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man East

Pine Bluffs at Lusk, 6 p.m.

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Southeast, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man West

Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni, 3:30 p.m.

Wind River at Greybull, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Wright, 6 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man West

Farson at Burlington, 2 p.m.

Inter-class

Hulett at Sheridan JV, TBD

Interstate

Douglas at Belle Fourche, S.D., 7 p.m.

Pocatello, Idaho, at Jackson, 7 p.m.

Star Valley at Sugar-Salem, Idaho, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 1A/9-man East

Moorcroft at Saratoga, 2 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man East

Kaycee at NSI Academy, 1 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man West

Snake River at Encampment, 2 p.m.

Ten Sleep at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man

Dubois at Midwest, 2 p.m.

Inter-class

Hanna at Natrona County frosh, 10 a.m. (6-man)

Cheyenne South JV at Guernsey, 2 p.m. (6-man)

