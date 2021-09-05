Prep football: Week 2 schedule

Week 2
Thursday
Class 2A East
Newcastle at Upton-Sundance, 7 p.m. (at Sundance)
Inter-class
Natrona County JV at Hulett, 4 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Natrona County at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Gillette at Cheyenne East, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Powell at Lander, 6 p.m.
Cody at Worland, 7 p.m.
Green River at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Riverton at Evanston, 7 p.m.
Class 2A East
Burns at Tongue River, 2 p.m.
Big Horn at Wheatland, 6 p.m.
Torrington at Glenrock, 7 p.m.
Class 2A West
Cokeville at Lyman, 11 a.m.
Thermopolis at Big Piney, moved to Oct. 19
Lovell at Mountain View, 4 p.m.
Kemmerer at Pinedale, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man East
Saratoga at Moorcroft, 2 p.m.
Lusk at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.
Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man West
Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.
Greybull at Wind River, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man
Wright at Wyoming Indian, 6 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man West
Encampment at Snake River, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man
Midwest at Dubois, 2 p.m.
Interstate
Belle Fourche, S.D. at Douglas, 6 p.m.
Jackson at Pocatello, Idaho, 7 p.m.
Rawlins at Moffat County, Colo., 7 p.m.
Sugar-Salem, Idaho at Star Valley, 7 p.m.