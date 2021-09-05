 Skip to main content
Prep football: Week 2 schedule
Prep football: Week 2 schedule

Week 2

Thursday

Class 2A East

Newcastle at Upton-Sundance, 7 p.m. (at Sundance)

Inter-class

Natrona County JV at Hulett, 4 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Natrona County at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Gillette at Cheyenne East, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Powell at Lander, 6 p.m.

Cody at Worland, 7 p.m.

Green River at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Riverton at Evanston, 7 p.m.

Class 2A East

Burns at Tongue River, 2 p.m.

Big Horn at Wheatland, 6 p.m.

Torrington at Glenrock, 7 p.m.

Class 2A West

Cokeville at Lyman, 11 a.m.

Thermopolis at Big Piney, moved to Oct. 19

Lovell at Mountain View, 4 p.m.

Kemmerer at Pinedale, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man East

Saratoga at Moorcroft, 2 p.m.

Lusk at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.

Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man West

Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Greybull at Wind River, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man

Wright at Wyoming Indian, 6 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man West

Encampment at Snake River, 2 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man

Midwest at Dubois, 2 p.m.

Interstate

Belle Fourche, S.D. at Douglas, 6 p.m.

Jackson at Pocatello, Idaho, 7 p.m.

Rawlins at Moffat County, Colo., 7 p.m.

Sugar-Salem, Idaho at Star Valley, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 1A/9-man West

Riverside at St. Stephens, 1 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man West

Burlington at Farson, 1 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man

Meeteetse at Kaycee, 2 p.m.

Inter-class

Hanna at Cheyenne East sophs, noon

Cheyenne Central JV at Guernsey, 2 p.m.

