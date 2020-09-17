Prep football: Week 2 Stat Corner

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

452

Rushing yards for Lusk's Drake Lamp in the Tigers' win over Pine Bluffs last week.

16

Consecutive victories for Sheridan over Rock Springs, which hasn't defeated the Broncs since Oct. 16, 1959.

45

Defensive points for Greybull's Jesus Hernandez last week against Wind River. The senior finished with 16.5 tackles, including 4 TFL and 1 sack.

85

Points scored by Dubois -- the most the Rams had scored in four years -- in last week's win over Midwest.

