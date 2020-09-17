 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football: Week 2 Stat Corner
View Comments

Prep football: Week 2 Stat Corner

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

452

Rushing yards for Lusk's Drake Lamp in the Tigers' win over Pine Bluffs last week.

16

Consecutive victories for Sheridan over Rock Springs, which hasn't defeated the Broncs since Oct. 16, 1959.

45

Defensive points for Greybull's Jesus Hernandez last week against Wind River. The senior finished with 16.5 tackles, including 4 TFL and 1 sack.

85

Points scored by Dubois -- the most the Rams had scored in four years -- in last week's win over Midwest.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News