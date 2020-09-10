Prep football: Week 2 Stat Corner

-
27.7
Yards per completion for Wheatland's Kade Preuit, who was 7-of-10 for 194 yards and 3 TDs in a win over Kemmerer.
50-0
The ratio of rushing attempts vs passing attempts for Glenrock in its win over Pinedale.
377
Number of miles Tongue River has to travel for its game at Burns.
09/25/09
Last time Big Horn, Mountain View and Star Valley had all lost on the same day before it happened last Friday.
