Prep football: Week 2 Stat Corner
Prep football: Week 2 Stat Corner

27.7

Yards per completion for Wheatland's Kade Preuit, who was 7-of-10 for 194 yards and 3 TDs in a win over Kemmerer.

50-0

The ratio of rushing attempts vs passing attempts for Glenrock in its win over Pinedale.

377

Number of miles Tongue River has to travel for its game at Burns.

09/25/09

Last time Big Horn, Mountain View and Star Valley had all lost on the same day before it happened last Friday.

