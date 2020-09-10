Prep football: Week 2 storylines

LATE START: Buffalo was scheduled to play at Newcastle in Week 1 but the game was canceled after a player from Hot Springs, South Dakota, which Newcastle had played the previous week, tested positive for COVID-19.
"It was a pretty sobering moment," Buffalo head coach Rob Hammond told the Buffalo Bulletin, "knowing the game could get taken away so quickly."
So the Bison will start their season Friday when they play at Green River.
STREAKING: The state's two longest winning streaks came to an end last week when Big Horn lost to Lovell and Evanston knocked off Mountain View. That leaves Snake River (11 games) and Sheridan (10) with the only double-digit win streaks in the state. ... Evanston snapped a 12-game losing skid with its win, leaving NSI Academy with the state's longest losing streak at 13 games.
NUMBERS GAMES: Laramie has lost 15 in a row to Natrona County and hasn't defeated the Mustangs since 2001. ... Natrona County is looking to avoid its first four-game losing streak since 2009. ... Cheyenne Central has lost 12 in a row to Sheridan and hasn't defeated the Broncs since 2010. ... Big Horn is 7-0 all-time against Wheatland, but could start the season 0-2 at home for the first time since 2006. ... Star Valley hasn't started a season 0-3 since it lost its first five games in 2014.
IN THE RANKINGS: There are seven games this weekend where both teams are ranked in the Star-Tribune Power Poll. Two of them are in the Class 1A/6-man Western Conference, with No. 2 Farson playing at No. 4 Burlington on Friday and No. 1 Snake River traveling to No. 3 Encampment on Saturday. Those four teams appear to be the best in the West, so it's never too early to start thinking about playoff positioning.
