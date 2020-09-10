Prep football: Week 2 storylines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LATE START: Buffalo was scheduled to play at Newcastle in Week 1 but the game was canceled after a player from Hot Springs, South Dakota, which Newcastle had played the previous week, tested positive for COVID-19.

"It was a pretty sobering moment," Buffalo head coach Rob Hammond told the Buffalo Bulletin, "knowing the game could get taken away so quickly."

So the Bison will start their season Friday when they play at Green River.

STREAKING: The state's two longest winning streaks came to an end last week when Big Horn lost to Lovell and Evanston knocked off Mountain View. That leaves Snake River (11 games) and Sheridan (10) with the only double-digit win streaks in the state. ... Evanston snapped a 12-game losing skid with its win, leaving NSI Academy with the state's longest losing streak at 13 games.