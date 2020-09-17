Prep football: Week 3 Game of the Week - Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m., Friday
A SPECIAL GAME: The last two remaining undefeated teams in 4A, both the Bolts and the Indians are ranked in the top 3 in total offense and total defense, so expect special teams to play a key role. It just happens to be a facet of the game in which both teams excel, making things all that more interesting.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Senior RB/LB Carter Lobatos does it all for Central, leading the team with 22.7 defensive ppg and leading 4A in rushing with 445 yards. ... Senior WR Andrew Johnson, a returning Super 25 selection, has caught 19 passes for 272 yards and 2 TDs and averages 36.2 yards per punt. ... QB Andrew Cummins has completed 53 of 85 passes for 676 yards with 5 TDs and 6 INT. ... Senior TE Brock Storebo has 10 receptions for 95 yards and 3 scores, including last week's game-winner against Sheridan ... Senior K Teagan Tippets is 7-of-8 on extra points and has seen 10 of his 16 kickoffs sail into the end zone.
Thunder Basin senior RB Jaxon Pikula has rushed for 404 yards and a 4A-best 7 TDs to go with 5 receptions for 169 yards and a score. ... Junior QB Ryan Baker is 44-of-67 for 701 yards with 5 TDs and just 1 INT. ... Senior KR Sergio Pelayo has already returned 2 kickoffs for scores. ... Senior Gavin Carroll has 4 TFL and a sack. ... Senior K/P Garner Gauthier is 13-for-13 on extra points and 2-of-4 on FG attempts and leads 4A with a 44.8-yard punting average.
SERIES HISTORY: Thunder Basin has won all four games in the teams' short history, including 44-0 last year, and has outscored Central 125-0 the past three years.
-- Series history courtesy of wyoming-football.com
