Prep football: Week 3 Game of the Week - Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m., Friday

A SPECIAL GAME: The last two remaining undefeated teams in 4A, both the Bolts and the Indians are ranked in the top 3 in total offense and total defense, so expect special teams to play a key role. It just happens to be a facet of the game in which both teams excel, making things all that more interesting.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Senior RB/LB Carter Lobatos does it all for Central, leading the team with 22.7 defensive ppg and leading 4A in rushing with 445 yards. ... Senior WR Andrew Johnson, a returning Super 25 selection, has caught 19 passes for 272 yards and 2 TDs and averages 36.2 yards per punt. ... QB Andrew Cummins has completed 53 of 85 passes for 676 yards with 5 TDs and 6 INT. ... Senior TE Brock Storebo has 10 receptions for 95 yards and 3 scores, including last week's game-winner against Sheridan ... Senior K Teagan Tippets is 7-of-8 on extra points and has seen 10 of his 16 kickoffs sail into the end zone.