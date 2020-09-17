Prep football: Week 3 Key Games

Class 4A
TODAY: Natrona County at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Mustangs led 41-0 at halftime and rolled to a 48-21 win against Laramie; the Trojans scored on a last-second touchdown pass to defeat Rock Springs 24-20.
LAST TIME: Natrona County shut out Kelly Walsh 27-0 last season to claim the Oil Bowl trophy for the third year in a row. ... The Mustangs lead the annual series 42-13.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The crowd. Kelly Walsh asked for, and received, a variance to have more than 1,000 fans attend the game. That won't necessarily mean a big advantage for the home-standing Trojans, though, as both schools were allotted 900 tickets.
Class 3A
TODAY: Jackson at Riverton, 6 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Broncs suffered their first loss of the year, 30-14 to Pocatello, Idaho; the Wolverines got their first win of the year, beating Evanston 42-14.
LAST TIME: Jackson rolled to a 48-6 win last year in the quarterfinals. ... The all-time series is tied 2-2, with the Wolverines winning both regular-season games (2009-10) and the Broncs winning the two playoff meetings in 2015 and last year.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Ground games. Jackson leads the classification in rushing offense and defense, but Riverton ran for 343 yards in last week's win over Evanston. Can the Wolverines keep it going against the Broncs?
Class 2A
TODAY: Wheatland at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Bulldogs won 30-20 at Big Horn; the Patriots shut out Newcastle 41-0.
LAST TIME: Upton-Sundance, which competed in 1A/11-man last year, improved to 2-0 all-time against Wheatland with a 62-7 beatdown.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Irresistible force meets immovable object. The Bulldogs have 2A's most prolific offense; the Patriots counter with the stingiest defense. Something's got to give.
Class 1A/9-man
TODAY: Lusk at Moorcroft, 7 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Tigers ran over Pine Bluffs to the tune of 58-35; the Wolves won 22-12 at Saratoga.
LAST TIME: Moorcroft shut out Lusk 8-0 in 2016 to snap a six-game winning streak by the Tigers. ... Lusk leads the all-time series 10-4.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Strength vs strength. Lusk has rushed for more than 1,100 yards in two games while Moorcroft has allowed just 159 yards on the ground. Again, something's got to give.
Class 1A/6-man
TODAY: Encampment at Farson, 2 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Tigers won 56-21 over defending state champ Snake River; the Pronghorns held on for a 31-24 victory at Burlington.
LAST TIME: Farson defeated Encampment 32-6 last year in the teams' first meeting since 1990. ... The Pronghorns and Tigers first met in 1956 and Farson leads the all-time series 6-4.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Playoff positioning. Sure, there's a lot of football still to be played, but the winner emerges as the early favorite in the West.
