Prep football: Week 3 Key Games

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Ground games. Jackson leads the classification in rushing offense and defense, but Riverton ran for 343 yards in last week's win over Evanston. Can the Wolverines keep it going against the Broncs?

Class 2A

TODAY: Wheatland at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Bulldogs won 30-20 at Big Horn; the Patriots shut out Newcastle 41-0.

LAST TIME: Upton-Sundance, which competed in 1A/11-man last year, improved to 2-0 all-time against Wheatland with a 62-7 beatdown.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Irresistible force meets immovable object. The Bulldogs have 2A's most prolific offense; the Patriots counter with the stingiest defense. Something's got to give.

Class 1A/9-man

TODAY: Lusk at Moorcroft, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Tigers ran over Pine Bluffs to the tune of 58-35; the Wolves won 22-12 at Saratoga.

LAST TIME: Moorcroft shut out Lusk 8-0 in 2016 to snap a six-game winning streak by the Tigers. ... Lusk leads the all-time series 10-4.