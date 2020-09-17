Prep football: Week 3 Players to Watch

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DRAKE LAMP, Lusk: The senior rushed for a school-record 452 yards and scored 6 TDs (6, 32, 58, 74, 80 and 84 yards) in the Tigers' win against Pine Bluffs.

CARTER LOBATOS, Cheyenne Central: The senior RB/LB had 32 defensive points in the Indians' win over Sheridan and leads 4A with 445 rushing yards.

LIAM HUGHES, Big Piney: The senior LB had a state-best 39 defensive points (12 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FR) in the Punchers' win over Thermopolis.

DAMON DEVRIES, Riverton: The senior QB had 320 all-purpose yards in the Wolverines' win over Evanston, rushing for 192 yards and 3 TDs and throwing for 128 yards and a score.

