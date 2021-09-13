Prep football: Week 3 Power Poll

3. Douglas (2-0, 4): After a forfeit victory over Torrington top open the season the Bearcats finally got on the field and shut out Belle Fourche, S.D., 51-0.

4. Jackson (2-1, 2): The Broncs get their first taste of in-state competition with a home game against Riverton after a 20-8 loss to Bear Lake, Idaho.

5. Evanston (3-0, 5): After going 1-16 the past two seasons, the Red Devils chase a 4-0 start when they host Lander.

Class 2A

1. Lyman (3-0, 1): An impressive 30-20 West Conference victory over Cokeville, the defending state champs have to make the 361-mile trip to take on No. 4 Lovell.

2. Wheatland (3-0, 2): The Bulldogs did what they needed to for a 20-13 home win over Big Horn and get ready to host …

3. Upton-Sundance (2-0, 3): Can the Patriots – 28-6 winners over Newcastle – make it four victories in a row over Wheatland?

4. Lovell (2-0, 4): The Bulldogs look to build off a 20-7 win at Mountain View to open West Conference play as they welcome Lyman to town.