Prep football: Week 3 Power Poll

Week 3
Class 4A
1. Rock Springs (3-0, last week 1): After a 52-0 home blowout of Kelly Walsh, the Tigers look for their first 4-0 start in 15 years when they hit the road to …
2. Sheridan (3-0, 2): The Broncs finally allowed points – 31-20 win at Cheyenne Central – but were in control throughout.
3. Thunder Basin (2-1, 3): The Bolts got back on track with a 45-6 win over Cheyenne South heading into Friday’s game against a struggling Central squad.
4. Natrona County (2-1, 5): The Mustangs pitched their second shutout of the season – 45-0 at Laramie – and host rival Kelly Walsh in the annual Oil Bowl.
5. Cheyenne East (2-1, 4): The defending state champs had to rally for a 27-21 home win over Gillette and should keep rolling when they visit winless Laramie.
Class 3A
1. Cody (2-0, 1): The defending state champs won 35-21 at Worland and take on an improved Buffalo squad in their home opener.
2. Powell (3-0, 3): A fifth consecutive victory over Lander – 35-13 in Fremont County – was a good way for the Panthers to prepare for this week’s game against visiting …
3. Douglas (2-0, 4): After a forfeit victory over Torrington top open the season the Bearcats finally got on the field and shut out Belle Fourche, S.D., 51-0.
4. Jackson (2-1, 2): The Broncs get their first taste of in-state competition with a home game against Riverton after a 20-8 loss to Bear Lake, Idaho.
5. Evanston (3-0, 5): After going 1-16 the past two seasons, the Red Devils chase a 4-0 start when they host Lander.
Class 2A
1. Lyman (3-0, 1): An impressive 30-20 West Conference victory over Cokeville, the defending state champs have to make the 361-mile trip to take on No. 4 Lovell.
2. Wheatland (3-0, 2): The Bulldogs did what they needed to for a 20-13 home win over Big Horn and get ready to host …
3. Upton-Sundance (2-0, 3): Can the Patriots – 28-6 winners over Newcastle – make it four victories in a row over Wheatland?
4. Lovell (2-0, 4): The Bulldogs look to build off a 20-7 win at Mountain View to open West Conference play as they welcome Lyman to town.
5. Torrington (1-2, not ranked): Following a tough season-opening defeat to Gering, Nebraska, and a forfeit loss to Douglas, the ‘Blazers got back on track with a 34-0 shutout of Glenrock. Last year’s runners-up try to make it two in a row when they host undefeated Tongue River.
Class 1A/9-man
1. Shoshoni (2-0, 2): The Wranglers’ revenge tour continued with a 27-10 victory at Rocky Mountain heading into this week’s game at St. Stephens.
2. Pine Bluffs (2-0, 3): After a convincing 32-8 win over Lusk the Hornets play at undefeated Saratoga.
3. Lusk (1-1, 1): The Tigers look to bounce back in a home game against Moorcroft.
4. Southeast (1-1, 5): The defending state champs returned to their winning ways with a 26-6 win at Lingle-Fort Laramie as they get ready to host unbeaten Wind River.
5. Saratoga (2-0, NR): A 34-6 win at Moorcroft was nice, but an upset of Pine Bluffs would be even nicer for Panther fans.
Class 1A/6-man
1. Farson (2-0, 1): The defending state champs, who defeated Burlington 20-10 for their state-best 13th consecutive victory, play at Encampment.
2. Dubois (2-0, 2): The Rams rolled Midwest 86-8 ahead of a huge West Conference game at Meeteetse.
3. Snake River (2-0, 3): The Rattlers head to Burlington after routing Encampment 66-24.
4. Meeteetse (1-1, 5): The Longhorns got back on track with a 51-6 road rout of Kaycee as they prepare to host Dubois.