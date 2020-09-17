 Skip to main content
Prep football: Week 3 predictions
Gillette at Cheyenne South

Laramie at Cheyenne East

Natrona County at Kelly Walsh

Sheridan at Rock Springs

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central

Jackson at Riverton

Wheatland at Upton-Sundance

Lusk at Moorcroft

Encampment at Farson

Lovell at Lyman

Jack's picks (last week 6-4, season 14-6): Gillette, Cheyenne East, Natrona County, Sheridan, Cheyenne Central, Jackson, Upton-Sundance, Lusk, Farson, Lyman.

Sal's picks (last week 7-3, season 7-3): Cheyenne South, Cheyenne East, Natrona County, Sheridan, Cheyenne Central, Jackson, Wheatland, Lusk, Farson, Lyman.

Jack Nowlin
Sally Ann Shurmur

Shurmur
