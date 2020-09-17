Prep football: Week 3 predictions

Gillette at Cheyenne South
Laramie at Cheyenne East
Natrona County at Kelly Walsh
Sheridan at Rock Springs
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central
Jackson at Riverton
Wheatland at Upton-Sundance
Lusk at Moorcroft
Encampment at Farson
Lovell at Lyman
Jack's picks (last week 6-4, season 14-6): Gillette, Cheyenne East, Natrona County, Sheridan, Cheyenne Central, Jackson, Upton-Sundance, Lusk, Farson, Lyman.
Sal's picks (last week 7-3, season 7-3): Cheyenne South, Cheyenne East, Natrona County, Sheridan, Cheyenne Central, Jackson, Wheatland, Lusk, Farson, Lyman.
