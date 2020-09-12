 Skip to main content
Prep football: Week 3 schedule
Prep football: Week 3 schedule

Thursday, Sept. 17

Inter-class

Cheyenne South JV at Guernsey, 2 p.m. (6-man)

Shoshoni at Evanston JV, 5 p.m. (9-man)

Natrona County sophs/frosh at Midwest, 6 p.m. (6-man)

Friday

Class 4A

Gillette at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Laramie at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Natrona County at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Rawlins at Star Valley, 5 p.m.

Cody at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Green River at Worland, 6 p.m.

Jackson at Riverton, 6 p.m.

Powell at Douglas, 6 p.m.

Evanston at Lander, 7 p.m.

Class 2A East

Big Horn at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Torrington at Tongue River, 6 p.m.

Wheatland at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Upton)

Burns at Glenrock, 7 p.m.

Class 2A West

Cokeville at Mountain View, 4 p.m.

Thermopolis at Kemmerer, 6 p.m.

Big Piney at Pinedale, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man East

Saratoga at Pine Bluffs, 6 p.m.

Lusk at Moorcroft, 7 p.m.

Wright at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man West

Riverside at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man

Southeast at Wind River, 5 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man West

Encampment at Farson, 2 p.m.

Meeteetse at Dubois, 2 p.m.

Saturday

Class 2A West

Lovell at Lyman, 3 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man West

Burlington at Snake River, 2 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man

NSI Academy at Ten Sleep, 1 p.m.

Inter-class

Sheridan sophs at Kaycee, noon (6-man)

Cheyenne Central JV at Guernsey, 2 p.m. (6-man)

Open: Hanna, Hulett

