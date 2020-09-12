Prep football: Week 3 schedule

Thursday, Sept. 17
Inter-class
Cheyenne South JV at Guernsey, 2 p.m. (6-man)
Shoshoni at Evanston JV, 5 p.m. (9-man)
Natrona County sophs/frosh at Midwest, 6 p.m. (6-man)
Friday
Class 4A
Gillette at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Laramie at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Natrona County at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Rawlins at Star Valley, 5 p.m.
Cody at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Green River at Worland, 6 p.m.
Jackson at Riverton, 6 p.m.
Powell at Douglas, 6 p.m.
Evanston at Lander, 7 p.m.
Class 2A East
Big Horn at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Torrington at Tongue River, 6 p.m.
Wheatland at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Upton)
Burns at Glenrock, 7 p.m.
Class 2A West
Cokeville at Mountain View, 4 p.m.
Thermopolis at Kemmerer, 6 p.m.
Big Piney at Pinedale, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man East
Saratoga at Pine Bluffs, 6 p.m.
Lusk at Moorcroft, 7 p.m.
Wright at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man West
Riverside at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man
Southeast at Wind River, 5 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man West
Encampment at Farson, 2 p.m.
Meeteetse at Dubois, 2 p.m.
Saturday
Class 2A West
Lovell at Lyman, 3 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man West
Burlington at Snake River, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man
NSI Academy at Ten Sleep, 1 p.m.
Inter-class
Sheridan sophs at Kaycee, noon (6-man)
Cheyenne Central JV at Guernsey, 2 p.m. (6-man)
Open: Hanna, Hulett
