Prep football: Week 3 schedule
Prep football: Week 3 schedule

Week 3

Friday

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Gillette, 7 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Natrona County, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Lander at Evanston, 3 p.m.

Star Valley at Rawlins, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Cody, 6 p.m.

Douglas at Powell, 6 p.m.

Riverton at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Worland at Green River, 7 p.m.

Class 2A East

Newcastle at Big Horn, 6 p.m.

Tongue River at Torrington, 6 p.m.

Upton-Sundance at Wheatland, 6 p.m.

Glenrock at Burns, 7 p.m.

Class 2A West

Kemmerer at Thermopolis, 5 p.m.

Lyman at Lovell, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Cokeville, 3 p.m.

Pinedale at Big Piney, 2 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man East

Moorcroft at Lusk, 6 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at Saratoga, 6 p.m.

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Wright, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man West

Rocky Mountain at Riverside, 1 p.m.

St. Stephens at Shoshoni, 3 p.m.

Wyoming Indian at Greybull, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man

Wind River at Southeast, 5 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man West

Snake River at Burlington, 2 p.m.

Inter-class

Hulett at Sheridan JV, 2:30 p.m.

Interstate

Sioux County, Neb., at Guernsey, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 1A/6-man West

Dubois at Meeteetse, noon

Farson at Encampment, 2 p.m.

Inter-class

Natrona County sophs at Midwest, 10 a.m.

Open: Kaycee

