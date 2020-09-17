Prep football: Week 3 scores

Thursday
Inter-class
Sheridan JV 58, Greybull 12 (9-man)
Shoshoni 46, Evanston JV 0 (9-man)
Natrona County frosh 58, Midwest 33 (6-man)
Friday
Class 4A
Gillette at Cheyenne South, (n)
Laramie at Cheyenne East, (n)
Natrona County at Kelly Walsh, (n)
Sheridan at Rock Springs, (n)
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, (n)
Class 3A
Rawlins at Star Valley, (n)
Cody at Buffalo, (n)
Green River at Worland, (n)
Jackson at Riverton, (n)
Powell at Douglas, canceled
Evanston at Lander, (n)
Class 2A East
Big Horn at Newcastle, (n)
Torrington at Tongue River, (n)
Wheatland at Upton-Sundance, (n)
Burns at Glenrock, (n)
Class 2A West
Cokeville at Mountain View, (n)
Thermopolis at Kemmerer, (n)
Big Piney at Pinedale, (n)
Class 1A/9-man East
Saratoga at Pine Bluffs, (n)
Lusk at Moorcroft, (n)
Wright at Lingle-Fort Laramie, (n)
Class 1A/9-man West
Riverside at Rocky Mountain, (n)
Class 1A/9-man
Southeast at Wind River, (n)
Class 1A/6-man West
Encampment at Farson, (n)
Meeteetse at Dubois, (n)
Saturday
Class 2A West
Lovell at Lyman, 3 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man West
Burlington at Snake River, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man
NSI Academy at Ten Sleep, 1 p.m.
Inter-class
Sheridan sophs at Kaycee, noon (6-man)
Cheyenne Central JV at Guernsey, 2 p.m. (6-man)
Open: Hanna, Hulett.
