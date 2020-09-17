 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football: Week 3 scores
View Comments
agate

Prep football: Week 3 scores

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Thursday

Inter-class

Sheridan JV 58, Greybull 12 (9-man)

Shoshoni 46, Evanston JV 0 (9-man)

Natrona County frosh 58, Midwest 33 (6-man)

Friday

Class 4A

Gillette at Cheyenne South, (n)

Laramie at Cheyenne East, (n)

Natrona County at Kelly Walsh, (n)

Sheridan at Rock Springs, (n)

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, (n)

Class 3A

Rawlins at Star Valley, (n)

Cody at Buffalo, (n)

Green River at Worland, (n)

Jackson at Riverton, (n)

Powell at Douglas, canceled

Evanston at Lander, (n)

Class 2A East

Big Horn at Newcastle, (n)

Torrington at Tongue River, (n)

Wheatland at Upton-Sundance, (n)

Burns at Glenrock, (n)

Class 2A West

Cokeville at Mountain View, (n)

Thermopolis at Kemmerer, (n)

Big Piney at Pinedale, (n)

Class 1A/9-man East

Saratoga at Pine Bluffs, (n)

Lusk at Moorcroft, (n)

Wright at Lingle-Fort Laramie, (n)

Class 1A/9-man West

Riverside at Rocky Mountain, (n)

Class 1A/9-man

Southeast at Wind River, (n)

Class 1A/6-man West

Encampment at Farson, (n)

Meeteetse at Dubois, (n)

Saturday

Class 2A West

Lovell at Lyman, 3 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man West

Burlington at Snake River, 2 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man

NSI Academy at Ten Sleep, 1 p.m.

Inter-class

Sheridan sophs at Kaycee, noon (6-man)

Cheyenne Central JV at Guernsey, 2 p.m. (6-man)

Open: Hanna, Hulett.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News