Prep football: Week 3 storylines

COVID CANCELLATION: For the second time in three weeks, a game has been cancelled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Powell, the top-ranked team in Class 3A, was scheduled to play at No. 4 Douglas on Friday, but the game was canceled when two Douglas students contracted COVID-19. Two weeks ago Buffalo's game at Newcastle was canceled because of COVID-19.

STREAKING: With defending state champs Snake River and Sheridan losing last week, and Star Valley, Big Horn and Mountain View having lost earlier in the season, the state's longest current winning streak belongs to Encampment, which won its final two games last year and is 2-0 to start this season. Five teams -- Cheyenne Central, Thunder Basin, Powell, Wheatland and Lyman -- are off to 3-0 starts. ... NSI Academy has the state's longest losing streak at 14 games.

WITHIN THE BORDERS: For the first time this season, no team is facing an out-of state opponent. Wyoming teams have gone 7-8 in games against out-of-state competition -- 2-1 vs South Dakota, 3-3 vs Idaho, 1-1 vs Nebraska, 1-2 vs Utah and 0-1 vs Montana. ... Jackson (2-1) and Star Valley (0-3) have yet to play a Wyoming team.

PERFECTION: Obviously, only five teams -- one in each classification -- can finish the season undefeated. Heading into Week 3 only 17 teams remain unscathed, and that number will be reduced by at least four after this weekend as four games feature two undefeated teams facing off: Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central (4A), Wheatland at Upton-Sundance (2A), Lusk at Moorcroft (9-man) and Encampment at Farson (6-man). ... Powell at Douglas (3A) would have knocked another team off the unbeaten perch, but that game was canceled for health reasons (see above).

