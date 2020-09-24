Prep football: Week 4 Game of the Week - Cody at Powell

Cody at Powell, 7 p.m.
BALANCED ATTACKS: Neither the Broncs nor the Panthers jump off the stat sheets offensively, but both teams are at their best driving the ball down the field and taking time off the clock. That could prove to be a challenge Friday, though, as both defenses are among the top four in 3A. ... Powell has allowed just 13 points on the season while Cody has given up just 14 in the past two games after allowing 23 to Riverton in the opening week.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Cody senior RB/LB Nic Talich leads the Broncs in rushing, but it's on the other side of the ball where he is all over the field. He leads 3A with 30.7 defensive ppg and has 4 TFL, 2 INT and 3 blocked kicks. ... QB Caleb Pryor is only 22-0f-41 for 270 yards, but does have a 5-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. ... Senior TE/LB Keaton Stone has caught 6 passes for 98 yards and 2 scores and also has 3 TFL and 1 sack.
Senior RB Riley Bennett is Powell's leading rusher with 188 yards, but three other Panthers are tied for the lead in rushing TDs with 2 each. ... That includes senior QB Landon Lengfelder, who has completed just 11 of 30 passes for 212 yards, but also has yet to throw a pick. ... Junior LB Toran Graham is the team's leading tackler with 19 through two games. ... Junior K Hawkin Sweeney is 9 of 10 on PATs and 10 of his 17 kicks have sailed into the end zone.
SERIES HISTORY: Except in 1929, the Broncs and the Panthers have met on the gridiron every year since 1921. ... Cody leads the all-time series 63-54-4, but Powell won the most-recent matchup, upsetting the Broncs 20-13 in the semifinals last year.
-- Series history courtesy of wyoming-football.com
