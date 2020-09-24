Prep football: Week 4 Game of the Week - Cody at Powell

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cody at Powell, 7 p.m.

BALANCED ATTACKS: Neither the Broncs nor the Panthers jump off the stat sheets offensively, but both teams are at their best driving the ball down the field and taking time off the clock. That could prove to be a challenge Friday, though, as both defenses are among the top four in 3A. ... Powell has allowed just 13 points on the season while Cody has given up just 14 in the past two games after allowing 23 to Riverton in the opening week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Cody senior RB/LB Nic Talich leads the Broncs in rushing, but it's on the other side of the ball where he is all over the field. He leads 3A with 30.7 defensive ppg and has 4 TFL, 2 INT and 3 blocked kicks. ... QB Caleb Pryor is only 22-0f-41 for 270 yards, but does have a 5-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. ... Senior TE/LB Keaton Stone has caught 6 passes for 98 yards and 2 scores and also has 3 TFL and 1 sack.