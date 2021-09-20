Prep football: Week 4 Power Poll

3. Jackson (3-1, 4): The Broncs – 28-17 winners over Riverton – might have been looking ahead to Friday’s showdown at Star Valley.

4. Evanston (4-0, 5): Another week, another one-score victory (20-14 over Lander) for the Red Devils, who play at Green River on Friday.

5. Star Valley (2-2, not ranked): The Braves put up 53 first-quarter points in a 74-7 rout of Rawlins. They expect a much tougher game Friday against No. 3 Jackson.

Dropped out: No. 3 Douglas (2-1)

Class 2A

1. Lyman (4-0, 1): The defending state champs traveled to former No. 4 Lovell and came home with a 34-15 victory. They stay home this week to take on Big Piney on Thursday.

2. Wheatland (4-0, 2): The Bulldogs got their first-ever win against Upton-Sundance (38-28) and look to build on that when they travel to Glenrock.

3. Torrington (2-2, 5): The ‘Blazers won their second in a row – 42-14 against Tongue River – ahead of a Friday night battle in Upton against …