Prep football: Week 4 Power Poll

Week 4
Class 4A
1. Sheridan (4-0, last week 2): A last-minute 70-yard touchdown pass from Carl Askins to Colson Coon lifted the Broncs to a 27-24 win over former No. 1 Rock Springs. Their reward is a trip to Cheyenne to take on defending state champion East.
2. Rock Springs (3-1, 1): After the tough loss to Sheridan, the Tigers’ next showdown is this week’s visit from …
3. Natrona County (3-1, 4): The Mustangs look to continue moving in the right direction after their 42-7 Oil Bowl rout of rival Kelly Walsh.
4. Cheyenne East (3-1, 5): The defending state champs – 49-8 winners over Laramie – can create even more chaos at the top with a home win against Sheridan.
5. Thunder Basin (3-1, 3): The Bolts held on for a tougher-than-expected 10-7 home victory over Cheyenne Central heading into their rivalry game against an improving Gillette squad.
Class 3A
1. Cody (3-0, 1): The defending state champs defeated Buffalo 49-14 ahead of their West Conference opener against …
2. Powell (4-0, 2): The Panthers shut out Douglas 17-0 and have a chance to climb to the top of the rankings by knocking off Cody.
3. Jackson (3-1, 4): The Broncs – 28-17 winners over Riverton – might have been looking ahead to Friday’s showdown at Star Valley.
4. Evanston (4-0, 5): Another week, another one-score victory (20-14 over Lander) for the Red Devils, who play at Green River on Friday.
5. Star Valley (2-2, not ranked): The Braves put up 53 first-quarter points in a 74-7 rout of Rawlins. They expect a much tougher game Friday against No. 3 Jackson.
Dropped out: No. 3 Douglas (2-1)
Class 2A
1. Lyman (4-0, 1): The defending state champs traveled to former No. 4 Lovell and came home with a 34-15 victory. They stay home this week to take on Big Piney on Thursday.
2. Wheatland (4-0, 2): The Bulldogs got their first-ever win against Upton-Sundance (38-28) and look to build on that when they travel to Glenrock.
3. Torrington (2-2, 5): The ‘Blazers won their second in a row – 42-14 against Tongue River – ahead of a Friday night battle in Upton against …
4. Upton-Sundance (2-1, 3): The Patriots will be looking to bounce back from the loss to Wheatland with a win over Torrington.
5. Cokeville (2-1, NR): The Panthers move into the rankings after an impressive 28-7 win at Mountain View. They should keep rolling this week with a game at winless Pinedale.
Dropped out: No. 4 Lovell (2-1)
Class 1A/9-man
1. Shoshoni (3-0, 1): Nine different Wranglers scored in their 72-6 rout of St. Stephens. Friday’s game against Fremont County rival Wind River could determine the West Conference regular-season champion.
2. Pine Bluffs (3-0, 2): The Hornets rolled host Saratoga (52-0) ahead of their game at defending state champ Southeast.
3. Lusk (2-1, 3): The Tigers are looking to keep the momentum going at Lingle-Fort Laramie after a 50-6 victory at Moorcroft.
4. Wind River (3-0, NR): Fresh off an 8-6 upset of Southeast, the Cougars face another test when they play at top-ranked Shoshoni.
5. Rocky Mountain (2-1, NR): The Grizzlies host Greybull after holding on for a 19-12 win at Riverside.
Dropped out: No. 4 Southeast (1-2); No. 5 Saratoga (2-1)
Class 1A/6-man
1. Snake River (3-0, 3): The Rattlers move to the top of the poll after a convincing 68-16 win at Burlington. This week’s test comes in the form of a Dubois team looking to bounce back after a loss to …
2. Meeteetse (2-1, 4): An impressive 80-68 home victory over the Rams won’t mean as much if the Longhorns don’t take care of business at Burlington.
3. Farson (2-1, 1): With their 13-game winning streak a thing of the past after a 38-30 loss to Encampment, the defending state champs have the week off.
4. Dubois (2-1, 2): The Rams can help create a logjam at the top of the West with a win at Baggs over the Rattlers.
5. Encampment (2-1, NR): The Tigers are back in the rankings as they get ready to welcome the Natrona County sophomores to town for a Saturday contest.
Dropped out: No. 5 Hulett (3-0)