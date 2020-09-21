Prep football: Week 4 Power Poll

Class 4A
1. Cheyenne Central (4-0, last week 1): After back-to-back battles -- and victories -- against Sheridan and Thunder Basin, the Indians face winless Cheyenne South.
2. Thunder Basin (3-1, 2): The Bolts will try to improve to 5-0 all-time against crosstown rival Gillette when they host the Camels.
3. Sheridan (3-1, 3): The defending state champs will have their hands full when they host …
4. Cheyenne East (3-1, 4): Class 4A’s most-prolific offense faces a stiff challenge against the Broncs’ defense.
5. Natrona County (2-2, not ranked): Back-to-back wins, including a fourth consecutive Oil Bowl victory, has the Mustangs riding high heading into a home game against Rock Springs.
Dropped out: No. 5 Kelly Walsh (2-2)
Class 3A
1. Powell (3-0, 1): The Panthers’ game at Douglas was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, which gave them extra time to prepare for a tough home game against …
2. Cody (3-0, 2): If the Broncs want to be the best team in the West, winning at Powell would be a good place to start.
3. Jackson (3-1, 3): The Broncs’ rushing game needs to stay in top form as they welcome rival, and two-time defending state champ, Star Valley to William T. McIntosh Stadium.
4. Douglas (2-0, 4): After last week’s cancellation, the Bearcats open conference play with a road trip to Riverton.
5. Lander (2-1, 5): The Tigers welcome Worland to town for both teams’ East Conference opener.
Class 2A
1. Upton-Sundance (3-0, 2): Another week, another challenge for the Patriots as they head to Torrington for a conference showdown.
2. Lyman (4-0, 4): The surprising Eagles look to keep their perfect record intact with a trip to Big Piney to take on the undefeated Punchers.
3. Mountain View (2-1, 3): The defending state champs go for their third consecutive victory in a home game against winless Kemmerer.
4. Torrington (3-1, NR): The Blazers can make an early statement as the East’s team to beat with a victory over Upton-Sundance.
5. Big Piney (3-0, NR): The Punchers’ push for a playoff berth, and home-field advantage, gets a serious test against visiting Lyman.
Dropped out: No. 1 Wheatland (3-1); No. 5 Lovell (1-2)
Class 1A/9-man
1. Southeast (3-0, 1): The Cyclones are unbeaten and haven’t allowed a point heading into a conference showdown at Pine Bluffs.
2. Lusk (3-0, 2): Can the Tigers keep running over opponents? Lingle-Fort Laramie comes to town this week to try to slow them down.
3. Rocky Mountain (3-0, 3): Strange as it may sound, the Grizzlies can clinch a playoff berth with a victory at winless Greybull.
4. Shoshoni (1-2, 5): After finally breaking into the win column, the Wranglers try to make it two in a row Thursday when they play at Fremont County rival Wind River.
5. Pine Bluffs (2-1, NR): The Hornets’ initial appearance in the rankings could be a short one if they can’t slow down Southeast.
Dropped out: No. 4 Moorcroft (2-1)
Class 1A/6-man
1. Farson (3-0, 2): After knocking off previous No. 1 Encampment, the Pronghorns make the trip to Ten Sleep to take on the Pioneers.
2. Kaycee (3-0, 3): The Buckaroos are once again the team to beat in the East as they get set for a conference battle against visiting Hulett.
3. Encampment (2-1, 1): The Tigers look to get back on the winning track when they take on the Natrona County sophomores.
4. Snake River (2-1, 4): The defending state champs head to Dubois to take on the improving Rams.
5. Meeteetse (3-0, 5): The Longhorns host Burlington as they try to keep pace with the top teams in the West.
