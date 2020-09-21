Prep football: Week 4 Power Poll

Dropped out: No. 1 Wheatland (3-1); No. 5 Lovell (1-2)

Class 1A/9-man

1. Southeast (3-0, 1): The Cyclones are unbeaten and haven’t allowed a point heading into a conference showdown at Pine Bluffs.

2. Lusk (3-0, 2): Can the Tigers keep running over opponents? Lingle-Fort Laramie comes to town this week to try to slow them down.

3. Rocky Mountain (3-0, 3): Strange as it may sound, the Grizzlies can clinch a playoff berth with a victory at winless Greybull.

4. Shoshoni (1-2, 5): After finally breaking into the win column, the Wranglers try to make it two in a row Thursday when they play at Fremont County rival Wind River.

5. Pine Bluffs (2-1, NR): The Hornets’ initial appearance in the rankings could be a short one if they can’t slow down Southeast.

Dropped out: No. 4 Moorcroft (2-1)

Class 1A/6-man

1. Farson (3-0, 2): After knocking off previous No. 1 Encampment, the Pronghorns make the trip to Ten Sleep to take on the Pioneers.