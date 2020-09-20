Prep football: Week 4 schedule

Thursday
Class 1A/9-man West
Shoshoni at Wind River, 7 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Sheridan, 6 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs at Natrona County, 6 p.m.
Gillette at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.
Class 3A East
Buffalo at Rawlins, 6 p.m.
Douglas at Riverton, 7 p.m.
Worland at Lander, 7 p.m.
Class 3A West
Green River at Evanston, 2:30 p.m.
Cody at Powell, 7 p.m.
Star Valley at Jackson, 7 p.m.
Class 2A East
Big Horn at Burns, 2 p.m.
Newcastle at Tongue River, 6 p.m.
Glenrock at Wheatland, 7 p.m.
Upton-Sundance at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Class 2A West
Pinedale at Cokeville, 1 p.m.
Lyman at Big Piney, 2 p.m.
Thermopolis at Lovell, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man East
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Lusk, 7 p.m.
Moorcroft at Wright, 7 p.m.
Southeast at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man West
Rocky Mountain at Greybull, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man East
Hulett at Kaycee, 2 p.m.
Hanna at Guernsey, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man West
Burlington at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.
Saturday
Class 2A West
Kemmerer at Mountain View, 11 a.m.
Class 1A/9-man
Saratoga at Riverside, 1 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man East
NSI Academy at Midwest, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man West
Farson at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.
Snake River at Dubois, 2 p.m.
Inter-class
Encampment at Natrona County sophs, 11 a.m. (6-man)
