agate

Prep football: Week 4 schedule

Thursday

Class 1A/9-man West

Shoshoni at Wind River, 7 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Natrona County, 6 p.m.

Gillette at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.

Class 3A East

Buffalo at Rawlins, 6 p.m.

Douglas at Riverton, 7 p.m.

Worland at Lander, 7 p.m.

Class 3A West

Green River at Evanston, 2:30 p.m.

Cody at Powell, 7 p.m.

Star Valley at Jackson, 7 p.m.

Class 2A East

Big Horn at Burns, 2 p.m.

Newcastle at Tongue River, 6 p.m.

Glenrock at Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Upton-Sundance at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Class 2A West

Pinedale at Cokeville, 1 p.m.

Lyman at Big Piney, 2 p.m.

Thermopolis at Lovell, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man East

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Lusk, 7 p.m.

Moorcroft at Wright, 7 p.m.

Southeast at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man West

Rocky Mountain at Greybull, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man East

Hulett at Kaycee, 2 p.m.

Hanna at Guernsey, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man West

Burlington at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.

Saturday

Class 2A West

Kemmerer at Mountain View, 11 a.m.

Class 1A/9-man

Saratoga at Riverside, 1 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man East

NSI Academy at Midwest, 2 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man West

Farson at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.

Snake River at Dubois, 2 p.m.

Inter-class

Encampment at Natrona County sophs, 11 a.m. (6-man)

