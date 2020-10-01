Prep football: Week 5 Game of the Week - Farson at Kaycee

Farson at Kaycee, 2 p.m., Friday

LIGHT UP THE SCOREBOARD: Farson leads 6-man with 57.0 points per game; Kaycee is fourth with 50.0, so expect the scoreboard operators to be busy. Of course, it is 6-man football and the 2019 Snake River defense is no longer around, so what did you expect?

The Buckaroos will have to take care of the football if they want to match points with the Pronghorns, though. Kaycee has committed 9 turnovers -- 6 lost fumbles, 3 INT -- through its first four games while Kaycee has turned the ball over just three times.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Farson RBs Levi Johnson and Colin Malec have a combined 66 carries for 528 yards and 6 TDs. ... QB Triston Lamorie doesn't throw the ball often, but is 20-of-28 for 239 yards with 3 TDs and just one INT. ... Parker Clawson leads the Pronghorns with 12 receptions for 229 yards and 4 scores, and also has 2 fumble recoveries and 4 interceptions.