Prep football: Week 5 Key Games

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Ball control. It's no secret that Lander wants to run the ball. After all, the Tigers have attempted just 27 passes on the season and are one of just two 11-man teams without a touchdown pass this season. They'll be going against a Douglas defense that is allowing just 60.3 rushing ypg, so it won't be easy.

Class 2A

TODAY: Torrington at Big Horn, 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Trailblazers held on for a 17-14 victory over Upton-Sundance; the Rams cruised to a 41-8 victory at Burns.

LAST TIME: This will be the first meeting between the two programs. ... Torrington first fielded a team in 1921, Big Horn in 1939.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Turnovers. Big Horn has committed 13 turnovers on the season, with nine coming in its first two games, which the Rams lost. Torrington, on the other hand, has a 2A-best 15 takeaways, including nine in its last two games.

Class 1A/9-man

SATURDAY: Pine Bluffs at Shoshoni, 1:30 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Hornets lost 41-14 to top-ranked Southeast; the Wranglers posted a 36-0 shutout at Wind River.