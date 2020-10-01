Prep football: Week 5 Key Games

Class 4A
TODAY: Sheridan at Natrona County, 7 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Broncs suffered a 16-14 home loss to Cheyenne East; the Mustangs struggled in a 21-7 home defeat to Rock Springs.
LAST TIME: Sheridan won 31-7 in the regular season last year. ... Since 2010 the teams are 8-8 against each other, including a 5-5 mark in the regular season. ... Natrona County leads the all-time series 58-48-6.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Ground games. Sheridan leads 4A with 262.0 rushing yards per game while Natrona County is No. 2 with 256.0. Both teams will try to establish the run game, so whichever team can control the line of scrimmage will have the advantage.
Class 3A
TODAY: Lander at Douglas, 7 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Tigers picked up a 41-21 home victory over Worland; the Bearcats traveled to Riverton and came home with a 38-14 victory.
LAST TIME: Lander won 31-26 last year to snap a 12-game losing streak to Douglas. ... The Tigers have lost eight in a row at Douglas and haven't won at Bearcat Stadium since 2004. ... Douglas leads the all-time series 13-7.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Ball control. It's no secret that Lander wants to run the ball. After all, the Tigers have attempted just 27 passes on the season and are one of just two 11-man teams without a touchdown pass this season. They'll be going against a Douglas defense that is allowing just 60.3 rushing ypg, so it won't be easy.
Class 2A
TODAY: Torrington at Big Horn, 6 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Trailblazers held on for a 17-14 victory over Upton-Sundance; the Rams cruised to a 41-8 victory at Burns.
LAST TIME: This will be the first meeting between the two programs. ... Torrington first fielded a team in 1921, Big Horn in 1939.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Turnovers. Big Horn has committed 13 turnovers on the season, with nine coming in its first two games, which the Rams lost. Torrington, on the other hand, has a 2A-best 15 takeaways, including nine in its last two games.
Class 1A/9-man
SATURDAY: Pine Bluffs at Shoshoni, 1:30 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Hornets lost 41-14 to top-ranked Southeast; the Wranglers posted a 36-0 shutout at Wind River.
LAST TIME: Pine Bluffs defeated Shoshoni 54-0 in the 2018 Class 1A/11-man quarterfinals. ... Shoshoni won the only regular-season meeting between the two -- 26-0 in 2013.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Air quality. Pine Bluffs leads 9-man in passing offense (228.8 ypg), but the Hornets are facing 9-man's top passing defense in the Wranglers, who allow just 34.2 passing ypg and have five picks.
Class 1A/6-man
SATURDAY: Meeteetse at Encampment, 3 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Longhorns stayed perfect with a 42-38 victory over Burlington; the Tigers' game against the Natrona County sophomores was canceled.
LAST TIME: The teams met on the gridiron for the first time last year, with Encampment winning 45-15.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Running game. Encampment is last in 6-man in rushing defense, allowing 312.0 ypg, while Meeteetse is allowing just 108.3 ypg and has 30 tackles for loss.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!