Prep football: Week 5 Players to Watch

NATE BARNES, Cokeville: The senior leads the Panthers with 428 rushing yards and 5 TDs, and averages 23.8 defensive ppg with 11 TFL and 2 fumble recoveries.

JACK SWEENEY, Lander: The senior leads the Tigers with 492 rushing yards and 5 TDs, has returned a punt for a score and averages a team-best 15.8 defensive ppg.

ANDREW JOHNSON, Cheyenne Central: The senior WR/DB has 30 receptions for 457 yards and 4 TDs to go with 2 INT, 2 blocked kicks and a defensive TD.

HAYDEN ANDERSON, Southeast: The senior QB is just 20-of-43 for 390 yards, but has thrown 8 TDs with just 1 INT for the undefeated Cyclones.

