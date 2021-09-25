Prep football: Week 5 Power Poll

Week 5

Class 4A

1. Rock Springs (4-1, last week 2): The Tigers are back on top after a hard-fought 17-14 win against Natrona County heading into a road game at winless Laramie.

2. Cheyenne East (4-1, 4): The defending state champs held on for a 24-21 victory against Sheridan and now travel across town to take on struggling Cheyenne South.

3. Sheridan (4-1, 1): After the tough loss to the T-Birds, the Broncs look to regroup when they host Natrona County.

4. Thunder Basin (4-1, 5): The Bolts dominated Gillette 61-15 in the Coal Bowl. Next on the docket is a visit from Kelly Walsh.

5. Natrona County (3-2, 4): The Mustangs can get right back in the thick of the race with a win at Sheridan.

Class 3A

1. Cody (4-0, 1): The defending state champs overwhelmed Powell (38-14) and now get to hit the road to take on undefeated Evanston.

2. Jackson (4-1, 3): The Broncs rallied from a 22-0 deficit at Star Valley for a 28-22 victory heading into a home game against winless Green River.