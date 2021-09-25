Prep football: Week 5 Power Poll

Week 5
Class 4A
1. Rock Springs (4-1, last week 2): The Tigers are back on top after a hard-fought 17-14 win against Natrona County heading into a road game at winless Laramie.
2. Cheyenne East (4-1, 4): The defending state champs held on for a 24-21 victory against Sheridan and now travel across town to take on struggling Cheyenne South.
3. Sheridan (4-1, 1): After the tough loss to the T-Birds, the Broncs look to regroup when they host Natrona County.
4. Thunder Basin (4-1, 5): The Bolts dominated Gillette 61-15 in the Coal Bowl. Next on the docket is a visit from Kelly Walsh.
5. Natrona County (3-2, 4): The Mustangs can get right back in the thick of the race with a win at Sheridan.
Class 3A
1. Cody (4-0, 1): The defending state champs overwhelmed Powell (38-14) and now get to hit the road to take on undefeated Evanston.
2. Jackson (4-1, 3): The Broncs rallied from a 22-0 deficit at Star Valley for a 28-22 victory heading into a home game against winless Green River.
3. Evanston (5-0, 4): The Red Devils – 27-7 winners at Green River – begin the meat of their schedule with a home game against the Broncs.
4. Powell (4-1, 3): The Panthers look to bounce back from their loss at Cody with another challenging road trip, this time to Afton to battle Star Valley.
5. Douglas (3-1, not ranked): The Bearcats – 49-0 winners over Riverton – look to stay perfect in the East when they visit Lander.
Dropped out: No. 5 Star Valley (2-3).
Class 2A
1. Lyman (5-0, 1): The defending state champs beat Big Piney 42-24 for their 12th consecutive victory. They’ll look to make it a baker’s dozen with a trip to improving Kemmerer.
2. Wheatland (5-0, 2): The Bulldogs, who pulled away for a 41-6 win at Glenrock, play at Burns.
3. Torrington (3-2, 3): The ‘Blazers have won three in a row, with the most recent being a 24-14 victory at Upton-Sundance, as they get ready for a visit from Big Horn.
4. Cokeville (3-1, 5): The Panthers host Thermopolis after a 36-0 shutout win at Pinedale.
5. Lovell (3-1, NR): The Bulldogs move into the rankings after a 51-15 rout of Thermopolis. They’ll look to keep rolling against visiting Big Piney.
Dropped out: No. 4 Upton-Sundance (2-2).
Class 1A/9-man
1. Shoshoni (4-0, 1): A 19-0 shutout of Wind River has the Wranglers in control of the West. Now they’ll see how they stack up against the East when they visit …
2. Pine Bluffs (4-0, 2): The Hornets rolled to a 52-19 win over defending state champion Southeast ahead of the showdown against Shoshoni.
3. Lusk (3-1, 3): After winning a 46-36 shootout at Lingle-Fort Laramie, the Tigers look to keep rolling when Wright comes to town.
4. Rocky Mountain (3-1, 5): The Grizzlies defeated Greybull 35-20 ahead of their visit to winless Wyoming Indian.
5. Wind River (3-1, 4): The Cougars hope to bounce back from their loss to Shoshoni when Riverside comes to Pavillion.
Class 1A/6-man
1. Snake River (4-0, 1): The Rattlers, who traveled to Dubois and returned to Baggs with a 46-0 shutout, face the Rock Springs JV on Thursday.
2. Meeteetse (3-1, 2): A trip to Burlington produced a 74-68 victory ahead of a visit from …
3. Encampment (2-1, 5): The Tigers had the week off to get them prepared for the long trip to Meeteetse.