Prep football: Week 5 Power Poll

Class 4A
1. Cheyenne Central (5-0, last week 1): The Indians try to stay perfect with a trip to Gillette to take on the one-win Camels.
2. Thunder Basin (4-1, 2): The Bolts head to Casper to face Kelly Walsh, which is 3-1 at home.
3. Cheyenne East (4-1, 4): The T-Birds welcome winless Cheyenne South to Okie Blanchard Stadium for a crosstown battle.
4. Sheridan (3-2, 3): The defending state champs look to bounce back from a home loss to East with a road game against longtime rival Natrona County.
5. Rock Walsh County (7-8): The Rock Springs-Kelly Walsh-Natrona County mashup are all at home this weekend, with the Tigers hosting Laramie, KW hosting Thunder Basin and NC hosting Sheridan.
Dropped out (kinda): No. 5 Natrona County (2-3).
Class 3A
1. Cody (4-0, 2): Fresh off their Big Horn Brawl shutout of Powell, the Broncs host Evanston.
2. Jackson (4-1, 3): These Broncs head to Green River to take on an improving Green River squad.
3. Powell (3-1, 1): In a rematch of last year’s title game, the Panthers try to get back on the winning track with a home game against defending state champ Star Valley.
4. Douglas (3-0, 4): First place in the East is on the line when the Bearcats host …
5. Lander (3-1, 5): The Tigers will be looking for their first win in Douglas since 2004.
Class 2A
1. Big Piney (4-0, 5): After shutting out Lyman, the Punchers try to stay atop the West when they host Lovell.
2. Torrington (4-1, 4): The Trailblazers expect to have their hands full when they play at Big Horn, last year's Class 1A/11-man champ.
3. Mountain View (3-1, 3): The defending state champs put their three-game winning streak on the line against visiting Pinedale.
4. Upton-Sundance (3-1, 1): The Patriots look to bounce back from a tough loss at Torrington when they host Tongue River.
5. Lyman (4-1, 2): The Eagles host winless Kemmerer as they try to get back on the winning track.
Class 1A/0-man
1. Southeast (4-0, 1): The Cyclones finally allowed an opponent to score, but visiting Moorcroft has its work cut out in trying to hand Southeast its first loss.
2. Lusk (4-0, 2): The Tigers travel to Wright as they try to keep pace with the Cyclones in the East race.
3. Rocky Mountain (4-0, 3): After already clinching a playoff berth, the Grizzlies get the week off to prepare for the stretch run.
4. Shoshoni (2-2, 4): The Wranglers take a modest two-game winning streak into their non-conference home game against …
5. Pine Bluffs (2-2, 5): The Hornets win-one-lose-one start should have them poised for a win in Shoshoni.
Class 1A/6-man
1. Farson (4-0, 1): Because Ten Sleep was forced to cancel last week’s game, the Pronghorns got an extra week to prepare for their trip to …
2. Kaycee (4-0, 2): The Buckaroos are the class of the East, so now they get to see how they stack up against the best in the West.
3. Meeteetse (4-0, 5): The Longhorns can be considered a legitimate contender for a top-two finish in the West if they can win at …
4. Encampment (2-1, 3): The Tigers had extra time to prepare for Meeteetse after their game against the Natrona County sophomores was canceled.
5. Dubois (2-2, not ranked): Ranked for the first time in years, the Rams head to Burlington looking to keep their surprising season rolling.
Dropped out: No. 4 Snake River (2-2).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!