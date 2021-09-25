 Skip to main content
Prep football: Week 5 schedule
Prep football: Week 5 schedule

Week 5

Thursday

Inter-class

Rock Springs JV at Snake River, 5 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Natrona County at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Gillette at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.

Class 3A East

Douglas at Lander, 6 p.m.

Rawlins at Worland, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Riverton, 7 p.m.

Class 3A West

Powell at Star Valley, 5 p.m.

Cody at Evanston, 6 p.m.

Green River at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Class 2A East

Big Horn at Torrington, 5 p.m.

Glenrock at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Upton-Sundance at Tongue River, 6 p.m.

Wheatland at Burns, 7 p.m.

Class 3A West

Thermopolis at Cokeville, 1 p.m.

Big Piney at Lovell, 7 p.m.

Lyman at Kemmerer, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man East

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Saratoga, 6 p.m.

Southeast at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.

Wright at Lusk, 6 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man West

Shoshoni at Pine Bluffs, 2 p.m.

Riverside at Wind River, 7 p.m.

St. Stephens at Greybull, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man East

Hanna at Midwest, 6 p.m.

Hulett at Guernsey, 6 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man West

Burlington at Dubois, 2 p.m.

Encampment at Meeteetse, 3 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man

Kaycee at Farson, 2 p.m.

Saturday

Class 2A West

Pinedale at Mountain View, 1 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man West

Rocky Mountain at Wyoming Indian, 1:30 p.m.

