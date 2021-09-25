Prep football: Week 5 schedule

Week 5
Thursday
Inter-class
Rock Springs JV at Snake River, 5 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Natrona County at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Gillette at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.
Class 3A East
Douglas at Lander, 6 p.m.
Rawlins at Worland, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Riverton, 7 p.m.
Class 3A West
Powell at Star Valley, 5 p.m.
Cody at Evanston, 6 p.m.
Green River at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Class 2A East
Big Horn at Torrington, 5 p.m.
Glenrock at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Upton-Sundance at Tongue River, 6 p.m.
Wheatland at Burns, 7 p.m.
Class 3A West
Thermopolis at Cokeville, 1 p.m.
Big Piney at Lovell, 7 p.m.
Lyman at Kemmerer, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man East
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Saratoga, 6 p.m.
Southeast at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.
Wright at Lusk, 6 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man West
Shoshoni at Pine Bluffs, 2 p.m.
Riverside at Wind River, 7 p.m.
St. Stephens at Greybull, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man East
Hanna at Midwest, 6 p.m.
Hulett at Guernsey, 6 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man West
Burlington at Dubois, 2 p.m.
Encampment at Meeteetse, 3 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man
Kaycee at Farson, 2 p.m.