Prep football: Week 5 schedule
agate

Week 5

Thursday

Inter-class

Sheridan JV at NSI Academy, 1 p.m. (6-man)

Greybull at Worland JV, 5 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Laramie at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne Central at Gillette, 7 p.m.

Sheridan at Natrona County, 7 p.m.

Class 3A East

Worland at Rawlins, 6 p.m.

Lander at Douglas, 7 p.m.

Riverton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Class 3A West

Jackson at Green River, 6 p.m.

Star Valley at Powell, 6 p.m.

Evanston at Cody, 7 p.m.

Class 2A East

Newcastle at Glenrock, 6 p.m.

Tongue River at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Sundance)

Torrington at Big Horn, 6 p.m.

Burns at Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Class 2A West

Lovell at Big Piney, 2 p.m.

Kemmerer at Lyman, 3 p.m.

Cokeville at Thermopolis, 5 p.m.

Mountain View at Pinedale, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man East

Moorcroft at Southeast, 6 p.m.

Saratoga at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 6 p.m.

Lusk at Wright, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man West

Wind River at Riverside, 2 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man West

Dubois at Burlington, 2 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man

Farson at Kaycee, 2 p.m.

Saturday

Class 1A/9-man

Pine Bluffs at Shoshoni, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man East

Midwest at Hanna, noon

Guernsey at Hulett, 1 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man West

Ten Sleep at Snake River, 2 p.m.

Meeteetse at Encampment, 3 p.m.

Open: Rocky Mountain

