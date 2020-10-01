Prep football: Week 5 scores

Week 5
Thursday
Inter-class
Sheridan JV at NSI Academy, (n)
Greybull at Worland JV, (n)
Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Laramie at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne Central at Gillette, 7 p.m.
Sheridan at Natrona County, 7 p.m.
Class 3A East
Worland at Rawlins, 6 p.m.
Lander at Douglas, 7 p.m.
Riverton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Class 3A West
Jackson at Green River, 6 p.m.
Star Valley at Powell, 6 p.m.
Evanston at Cody, 7 p.m.
Class 2A East
Newcastle at Glenrock, 6 p.m.
Tongue River at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Sundance)
Torrington at Big Horn, 6 p.m.
Burns at Wheatland, 7 p.m.
Class 2A West
Lovell at Big Piney, 2 p.m.
Kemmerer at Lyman, 3 p.m.
Cokeville at Thermopolis, 5 p.m.
Mountain View at Pinedale, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man East
Moorcroft at Southeast, 6 p.m.
Saratoga at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 6 p.m.
Lusk at Wright, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man West
Wind River at Riverside, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man West
Dubois at Burlington, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man
Farson at Kaycee, 2 p.m.
Saturday
Class 1A/9-man
Pine Bluffs at Shoshoni, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man East
Midwest at Hanna, noon
Guernsey at Hulett, 1 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man West
Ten Sleep at Snake River, 2 p.m.
Meeteetse at Encampment, 3 p.m.
Open: Rocky Mountain
