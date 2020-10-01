Prep football: Week 5 storylines

CHAMPS IN TROUBLE? With four weeks remaining in the regular season, defending state champs Sheridan, Star Valley, Big Horn and Snake River have some work to do.

The Broncs (3-2) are almost assured of making the playoffs, but might open the postseason on the road for the first time since 2006. ... A loss at Powell on Friday would put the Braves (1-4) at 0-2 in the 3A West. ... Big Horn (2-2) has rebounded after an 0-2 start, but three of its four remaining games are against teams with winning records. ... The Rattlers (2-2) have 6-man West games remaining against two teams that are currently undefeated in Farson and Meeteetse.

Defending 2A champ Mountain View (3-1) is in better position, but the Buffalos close the season with games against West Conference foes Big Piney, Thermopolis and Lyman, who are a combined 10-3.

STREAKING: The state's longest current winning streak is now five games and belongs solely to Cheyenne Central after Lyman lost to Big Piney. ... Six teams -- Cody, Big Piney, Lusk, Southeast, Farson and Kaycee -- enter the weekend at 4-0, although at least one of them won't get to 5-0 as Farson plays at Kaycee. ... NSI Academy earned a forfeit victory over Midwest to snap a 15-game skid. ... That leaves Kemmerer (0-4) with the state's longest losing streak at 13 games.

FREMONT COUNTY WOES: According to wyoming-football.com, Fremont County has been home to 10 high school football teams over the years, including five this season. Over the years, those 10 teams have a combined record of 1,632-2,157-69 with a combined 11 state championships. Riverton (417-406-25) is the only one of the 10 with a winning record. ...At 3-1, Lander is the only one with a winning record this season.

