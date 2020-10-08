Prep football: Week 6 Game of the Week - Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central
6 p.m., Friday
AIR RAID: These are the top two teams in passing yards per game, with East averaging 303.0 ypg and Central 239.0. On the other side of the ball, East has the No. 1 pass defense, allowing just 98 ypg through the air and only 3 TDs. Central is No. 3 in pass defense (140.0 ypg) and has a 4A-best 9 INT.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: East senior QB Graedyn Buell is the reigning Star-Tribune Offensive Player of the Year and is putting up impressive numbers again this season. He is 96-of 142 for 1,631 yards, with 17 TDs and just 3 INT. He also has 7 rushing TDs. ... WRs Jackson Hesford, Jake Rayl and Gavin Goff have a combined 78 receptions for 1,413 yards and 15 TDs. ... DL Julian Vigil has 8 TFL and 5 sacks while LB Trey Bower and DL Jaret Taylor have a combined 8 TFL.
Central senior RB/LB Carter Lobatos leads the team in rushing (729 yards and 10 TDs) and tops 4A with 19.8 defensive ppg. ... Senior WR/DB Andrew Johnson also excels on both sides of the ball, with 36 catches for 570 yards and 4 scores and 3 INT and 4 PBU ... First-year starting QB Andrew Cummins is 97 for 151 for 1,316 yards and 9 TDs. He has thrown 7 INT, but 4 of those came in the season opener.
SERIES HISTORY: The Capital City Bowl was first played in 1960 -- Central won 13-7 -- and has been contested every year since. ... East won 24-21 last year for its fourth consecutive victory in the series and for the 10th time in the last 11 meetings. ... East head coach Chad Goff is 12-4 against the Tribe while Central head coach Mike Apodaca is 0-2 against the T-Birds. ... Central leads the all-time series 43-27.
-- Series history courtesy wyoming-football.com
