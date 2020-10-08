Prep football: Week 6 Game of the Week - Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central

6 p.m., Friday

AIR RAID: These are the top two teams in passing yards per game, with East averaging 303.0 ypg and Central 239.0. On the other side of the ball, East has the No. 1 pass defense, allowing just 98 ypg through the air and only 3 TDs. Central is No. 3 in pass defense (140.0 ypg) and has a 4A-best 9 INT.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: East senior QB Graedyn Buell is the reigning Star-Tribune Offensive Player of the Year and is putting up impressive numbers again this season. He is 96-of 142 for 1,631 yards, with 17 TDs and just 3 INT. He also has 7 rushing TDs. ... WRs Jackson Hesford, Jake Rayl and Gavin Goff have a combined 78 receptions for 1,413 yards and 15 TDs. ... DL Julian Vigil has 8 TFL and 5 sacks while LB Trey Bower and DL Jaret Taylor have a combined 8 TFL.