Prep football: Week 6 Key Games

Class 4A

TODAY: Sheridan at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Broncs lost 38-31 in four overtimes at Natrona County; the Trojans suffered a 35-14 home defeat to Thunder Basin.

LAST TIME: Sheridan rolled to a 62-14 quarterfinal victory last year on its way to winning the state title. It was the Broncs' 14th consecutive win in the series, which they lead all-time 38-21. ... Other than in 2001, the teams have played every year since 1965.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Clock management. Sheridan is at its best when it can run the ball behind its veteran O-line and shorten the game. Kelly Walsh has proven it can run the ball, but the Trojans also have the ability to score in a hurry.

Class 3A

TODAY: Lander at Riverton, 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Tigers lost 20-13 at Douglas; the Wolverines escaped with a 13-6 victory at Buffalo.