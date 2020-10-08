Prep football: Week 6 Key Games

Class 4A
TODAY: Sheridan at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Broncs lost 38-31 in four overtimes at Natrona County; the Trojans suffered a 35-14 home defeat to Thunder Basin.
LAST TIME: Sheridan rolled to a 62-14 quarterfinal victory last year on its way to winning the state title. It was the Broncs' 14th consecutive win in the series, which they lead all-time 38-21. ... Other than in 2001, the teams have played every year since 1965.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Clock management. Sheridan is at its best when it can run the ball behind its veteran O-line and shorten the game. Kelly Walsh has proven it can run the ball, but the Trojans also have the ability to score in a hurry.
Class 3A
TODAY: Lander at Riverton, 6 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Tigers lost 20-13 at Douglas; the Wolverines escaped with a 13-6 victory at Buffalo.
LAST TIME: Lander won 9-7 last year in the Fremont County rivals' 123rd meeting. ... The two first played in 1922 and have played every year since, including twice a year from 1922-44. ... Riverton leads the all-time series 63-53-7. ... The teams have a combined 47 shutouts, including a scoreless draw in 1925.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Ground control. Whichever team controls the line of scrimmage and chew up yards with its run game will have a decided advantage.
Class 2A
TODAY: Big Piney at Mountain View, 3:30 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Punchers fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 29-8 home loss to Lovell; the Buffalos rolled to a 42-6 victory at Pinedale.
LAST TIME: Mountain View won 52-6 last year for its 10th consecutive victory in the series. ... The teams have played every year since 1955 and the Buffalos lead the all-time series 41-38.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Battle in the trenches. Big Piney can disrupt play at the line (33 TFL, 17 sacks), so Mountain View's O-line better bring its A-game.
Class 2A
TODAY: Big Horn at Glenrock, 6 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Rams earned a 17-7 victory over Torrington; the Herders rolled to a 34-7 victory over Newcastle.
LAST TIME: Glenrock won 34-13 in 2016. ... The all-time series is tied 5-5.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Ball security. The Rams had a -9 turnover margin in their two losses to open the season, but are +4 since. They have to take care of the ball and not give Glenrock extra possessions.
Class 1A/9-man
TODAY: Rocky Mountain at Lusk, 5 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Grizzlies didn't play; the Tigers ran over Lingle-Fort Laramie, 54-7.
LAST TIME: Lusk pitched a 52-0 shutout in the 2012 quarterfinals. ... Rocky Mountain won by identical 32-20 scores in the 1995 and '97 state championship games. ... This is the first time the Grizzlies and Tigers have met in the regular season.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Running game. Lusk has the No. 1 rushing offense (522.0 ypg); Rocky Mountain has the No. 1 rushing defense (74.5 ypg). Something's got to give.
-- Series histories courtesy wyoming-football.com
