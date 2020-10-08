 Skip to main content
Prep football: Week 6 Players to Watch
Prep football: Week 6 Players to Watch

MICHAEL COLEMAN, Thunder Basin: The senior DL had 12 tackles, including 2 TFL, in last week's win over Kelly Walsh for a 4A-best 33 defensive points.

JACKSON HESFORD, Cheyenne East: The senior WR has caught 37 passes for 626 yards and 5 TDs is part of the T-Birds' triple-threat receiving corps.

PARKER CLAWSON, Farson: The senior WR/DB leads the Pronghorns with 16 receptions for 302 yards and 4 TDs. On defense, he has 3 fumble recoveries and a state-best 5 INT.

SADLER SMITH, Jackson: The junior QB has completed 55 of 96 passes for 908 yards, with 6 TDs and 3 INT, but has yet to throw a pick against in-state competition.

