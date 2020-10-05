Prep football: Week 6 Power Poll

Week 6
Class 4A
1. Cheyenne Central (6-0, last week 1): The Indians put their unbeaten streak on the line against Cheyenne East in the Capital City Bowl.
2. Thunder Basin (5-1, 2): The Bolts host one-win Laramie before finishing on the road against Natrona County and Sheridan.
3. Cheyenne East (5-1, 3): The T-Birds travel across town looking for their fifth consecutive victory over Central.
4. Natrona County (3-3, not ranked): After holding off Sheridan in a four-OT thriller, the Mustangs head to Gillette to take on the Camels.
5. Sheridan (3-3, 4): The defending state champs will look to bounce back when they play at Kelly Walsh.
Class 3A
1. Cody (5-0, 1): The Broncs travel to Afton to take on a Star Valley team still in search of its first West Conference victory.
2. Jackson (5-1, 1): These Broncs host Evanston as they try to keep pace with Cody atop the West.
3. Douglas (4-0, 4): After defeating Lander last week, the Bearcats hit the road to face winless Rawlins.
4. Powell (4-1, 3): The Panthers play at Green River in a game with major playoff implications.
5. Lander (3-2, 5): The Tigers face longtime Fremont County rival Riverton in another game with major playoff implications.
Class 2A
1. Mountain View (4-1, 3): The sixth different team to occupy the 2A top spot in the Power Poll, the defending state champs host Big Piney, which was No. 1 last week.
2. Upton-Sundance (4-1, 4): The former No. 1 Patriots (Week 4) are looking to stay near the top of the East Conference as they travel to Burns.
3. Lovell (3-2, NR): Another former No. 1 (Week 2), the Bulldogs hope to build off last week’s upset of Big Piney in a home game against Pinedale.
4. Torrington (4-2, 2): The Trailblazers will be looking to bounce back from last week’s loss at Big Horn when they play at Newcastle.
5. Wheatland (5-1, NR): Another former No. 1 (Week 3), the Bulldogs play at Tongue River.
Dropped out: No. 1 Big Piney (4-1); No. 5 Lyman (5-1).
Class 1A/9-man
1. Southeast (5-0, 1): The Cyclones look to keep their perfect season intact with a road game at Saratoga.
2. Lusk (5-0, 2): The Tigers step out of East Conference play for a home showdown against …
3. Rocky Mountain (4-0, 3): The Grizzlies had a week off to prepare for the Lusk running game.
4. Shoshoni (3-2, 4): The Wranglers go for their fourth win in a row when they host the Natrona County junior varsity on Thursday.
5. Saratoga (2-2, NR): The Panthers’ first visit to the Power Poll could be a short one unless they can figure out a way to slow down Southeast.
Dropped out: No. 5 Pine Bluffs (2-3).
Class 1A/6-man
1. Farson (5-0, 1): The Pronghorns return to conference play with a home game against Dubois.
2. Meeteetse (5-0, 3): The Longhorns will be looking to keep pace with Farson when they host defending state champion Snake River.
3. Kaycee (4-1, 2): Despite last week’s loss to top-ranked Farson, the Buckaroos are still the team to beat in the East as they head to Guernsey.
4. Snake River (3-2, NR): The Rattlers can be right back in the thick of the West race if they can win at Meeteetse.
5. Encampment (2-2, 4): The Tigers will be looking to snap their two-game losing streak when they play at Ten Sleep.
Dropped out: No. 5 Dubois (2-3).
