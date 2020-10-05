Prep football: Week 6 Power Poll

2. Lusk (5-0, 2): The Tigers step out of East Conference play for a home showdown against …

3. Rocky Mountain (4-0, 3): The Grizzlies had a week off to prepare for the Lusk running game.

4. Shoshoni (3-2, 4): The Wranglers go for their fourth win in a row when they host the Natrona County junior varsity on Thursday.

5. Saratoga (2-2, NR): The Panthers’ first visit to the Power Poll could be a short one unless they can figure out a way to slow down Southeast.

Dropped out: No. 5 Pine Bluffs (2-3).

Class 1A/6-man

1. Farson (5-0, 1): The Pronghorns return to conference play with a home game against Dubois.

2. Meeteetse (5-0, 3): The Longhorns will be looking to keep pace with Farson when they host defending state champion Snake River.

3. Kaycee (4-1, 2): Despite last week’s loss to top-ranked Farson, the Buckaroos are still the team to beat in the East as they head to Guernsey.