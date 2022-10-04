Prep football: Week 6 Power Poll

Class 4A
1. Sheridan (6-0, last week 1): The defending state champs rallied from an early deficit to defeat No. 2 East 42-39 and now travel to Casper to take on a struggling Kelly Walsh team.
2. Cheyenne East (5-1, 2): The T-Birds welcome a Central team that has found its groove to Okie Blanchard Stadium for the Capital City Bowl.
3. Natrona County (5-1, 3): After taking care of Rock Springs 34-13 the Mustangs look to keep rolling when they head to Gillette to face the Camels.
4. Cheyenne Central (4-2, 4): The Indians, who shut out Cheyenne South 49-0, could put themselves in position for a home playoff game with a win over East.
5. Thunder Basin (3-3, not ranked): The Bolts outscored Gillette 55-0 in the second half to erase a 24-7 deficit ahead of this week’s game against Laramie.
People are also reading…
Dropped out: No. 4 Gillette (4-2).
Class 3A
1. Cody (5-0, 1): The two-time defending state champs extended their winning streak to 21 games with a 69-6 win over Green River. This weekend the going gets tougher when the Broncs travel to …
2. Star Valley (5-1): The Braves – 48-14 winners at Powell – can move to the top of the West Conference if they can knock off Cody.
3. Douglas (4-1, 3): The Bearcats won 24-17 at Buffalo to take control of the East and look to keep rolling at Riverton.
4. Worland (3-2, NR): The Warriors, who won 21-0 at Rawlins, can remain in contention for a home playoff game if they can defeat visiting …
5. Buffalo (2-3, NR): The Bison need to turn some of their close losses to victories as the season winds down.
Class 2A
1. Lovell (5-0, 1): The Bulldogs went to Utah and returned with a 26-0 shutout of Rich County. They return to West Conference play Friday when they host Mountain View.
2. Tongue River (5-0, 2): The Eagles – 5-0 for the first time since 2006 after a 48-13 home win over Torrington – travel to Burns to face a resurgent Broncs team.
3. Lyman (4-2, 3): The two-time defending state champs defeated Kemmerer 45-6 and now brace for a visit from Thermopolis.
4. Big Horn (4-1, 4): The Rams head to Newcastle after taking care of Wheatland 49-14.
5. Cokeville (4-1, 5): After a 21-0 shutout of Mountain View, the Panthers welcome Rich County, Utah, to Nate-Dayton Field for a Saturday afternoon tilt.
Class 1A/9-man
1. Pine Bluffs (5-0, 1): The Hornets shut out Lusk 56-0 and now host Saratoga, which got two safeties in its 4-0 victory against Wright last weekend.
2. Wind River (5-0, 2): After rolling to an 82-0 shutout of Wyoming Indian, the Cougars head to Greybull to take on the Buffaloes.
3. Shoshoni (4-1, 3): The defending state champs, who beat Riverside 47-6, face a huge test Thursday when they play at Big Piney.
4. Lingle-Fort Laramie (5-0, 4): Can anyone slow down the Doggers? Southeast will try this weekend after LFL routed Moorcroft 55-6.
5. Southeast (4-1, NR): The Cyclones have won four in a row since a season-opening loss, but extending the streak to five is going to be a battle.
Dropped out: No. 5 Big Piney (4-1).
Class 1A/6-man
1. Snake River (5-0, 1): The defending state champs shut out Hulett 52-0 and return to South Conference action with a big game at Encampment.
2. Burlington (5-0, 2): The Huskies can take control of the North with a home win over Kaycee after routing Farson 68-16 last weekend.
3. Dubois (4-1, 4): Following last week’s 71-18 victory against Meeteetse, the Rams take on the Natrona County JV.
4. Encampment (4-1, 5): The Tigers look take a step up in competition after an eye-opening 71-6 victory at ...
5. Kaycee (4-1, 3): The Buckaroos have to put last week’s loss behind them if they hope to win at Burlington.