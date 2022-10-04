 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL | WEEK 6 POWER POLL

Prep football: Week 6 Power Poll

Lingle run vs Moorcroft

Lingle-Fort Laramie sophomore Kaiden Riggs finds a hole in the Moorcroft defense during the Doggers' 55-6 victory Friday in Lingle.

 Andrew Towne, Torrington Telegram

Class 4A

1. Sheridan (6-0, last week 1): The defending state champs rallied from an early deficit to defeat No. 2 East 42-39 and now travel to Casper to take on a struggling Kelly Walsh team.

2. Cheyenne East (5-1, 2): The T-Birds welcome a Central team that has found its groove to Okie Blanchard Stadium for the Capital City Bowl.

3. Natrona County (5-1, 3): After taking care of Rock Springs 34-13 the Mustangs look to keep rolling when they head to Gillette to face the Camels.

4. Cheyenne Central (4-2, 4): The Indians, who shut out Cheyenne South 49-0, could put themselves in position for a home playoff game with a win over East.

5. Thunder Basin (3-3, not ranked): The Bolts outscored Gillette 55-0 in the second half to erase a 24-7 deficit ahead of this week’s game against Laramie.

Dropped out: No. 4 Gillette (4-2).

Class 3A

1. Cody (5-0, 1): The two-time defending state champs extended their winning streak to 21 games with a 69-6 win over Green River. This weekend the going gets tougher when the Broncs travel to …

2. Star Valley (5-1): The Braves – 48-14 winners at Powell – can move to the top of the West Conference if they can knock off Cody.

3. Douglas (4-1, 3): The Bearcats won 24-17 at Buffalo to take control of the East and look to keep rolling at Riverton.

4. Worland (3-2, NR): The Warriors, who won 21-0 at Rawlins, can remain in contention for a home playoff game if they can defeat visiting …

5. Buffalo (2-3, NR): The Bison need to turn some of their close losses to victories as the season winds down.

Class 2A

1. Lovell (5-0, 1): The Bulldogs went to Utah and returned with a 26-0 shutout of Rich County. They return to West Conference play Friday when they host Mountain View.

2. Tongue River (5-0, 2): The Eagles – 5-0 for the first time since 2006 after a 48-13 home win over Torrington – travel to Burns to face a resurgent Broncs team.

3. Lyman (4-2, 3): The two-time defending state champs defeated Kemmerer 45-6 and now brace for a visit from Thermopolis.

4. Big Horn (4-1, 4): The Rams head to Newcastle after taking care of Wheatland 49-14.

5. Cokeville (4-1, 5): After a 21-0 shutout of Mountain View, the Panthers welcome Rich County, Utah, to Nate-Dayton Field for a Saturday afternoon tilt.

Class 1A/9-man

1. Pine Bluffs (5-0, 1): The Hornets shut out Lusk 56-0 and now host Saratoga, which got two safeties in its 4-0 victory against Wright last weekend.

2. Wind River (5-0, 2): After rolling to an 82-0 shutout of Wyoming Indian, the Cougars head to Greybull to take on the Buffaloes.

3. Shoshoni (4-1, 3): The defending state champs, who beat Riverside 47-6, face a huge test Thursday when they play at Big Piney.

4. Lingle-Fort Laramie (5-0, 4): Can anyone slow down the Doggers? Southeast will try this weekend after LFL routed Moorcroft 55-6.

5. Southeast (4-1, NR): The Cyclones have won four in a row since a season-opening loss, but extending the streak to five is going to be a battle.

Dropped out: No. 5 Big Piney (4-1).

Class 1A/6-man

1. Snake River (5-0, 1): The defending state champs shut out Hulett 52-0 and return to South Conference action with a big game at Encampment.

2. Burlington (5-0, 2): The Huskies can take control of the North with a home win over Kaycee after routing Farson 68-16 last weekend.

3. Dubois (4-1, 4): Following last week’s 71-18 victory against Meeteetse, the Rams take on the Natrona County JV.

4. Encampment (4-1, 5): The Tigers look take a step up in competition after an eye-opening 71-6 victory at ...

5. Kaycee (4-1, 3): The Buckaroos have to put last week’s loss behind them if they hope to win at Burlington.

