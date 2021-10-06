Prep football: Week 6 Power Poll

Week 6
Class 4A
1. Rock Springs (5-1, last week 1): After a 50-16 win at Laramie kept the Plainsmen winless, the Tigers are hoping to do the same to Cheyenne South when they host the winless Bison.
2. Cheyenne East (5-1, 2): The defending state champs prepared for their Capital Bowl clash against Cheyenne Central with a 56-7 rout of South.
3. Sheridan (5-1, 3): After shutting out Natrona County 27-0 the Broncs welcome Kelly Walsh to town.
4. Thunder Basin (5-1, 4): The Bolts overwhelmed Kelly Walsh 61-21 and look to do the same to Laramie this week.
5. Gillette (3-3, not ranked): The Camels enter the rankings after rallying for a 27-24 victory at Central and will try to stay in the Top 5 with a win at Natrona County.
Dropped out: No. 5 Natrona County (3-3).
Class 3A
1. Cody (5-0, 1): The defending state champs knocked Evanston out of the rankings with a 49-14 victory as they prepare for a West Conference showdown against visiting Star Valley.
2. Jackson (5-1, 2): The Broncs head to Evanston after rolling to a 53-12 victory over Green River.
3. Star Valley (3-3, NR): The Braves’ reward for a convincing 29-13 victory against Powell is a trip to Cody.
4. Douglas (4-1, 5): The Bearcats – 29-6 winners at Lander – travel to Rawlins to face the winless Outlaws.
5. Powell (4-2, 4): The Panthers will try to end their two-game slide when they host Green River/
Dropped out: No. 3 Evanston (5-1).
Class 2A
1. Lyman (6-0, 1): The defending state champs defeated Kemmerer 51-8 to extend their winning streak to 13 games. They’ll look to make it 14 when they play at Thermopolis.
2. Torrington (4-2, 3): The ‘Blazers moved to the top of the East with a double-overtime victory over Big Horn. This week they welcome Newcastle to Wiseman Field.
3. Cokeville (4-1, 4): The Panthers celebrated their home field being renamed Nate Dayton Field in honor of longtime head coach Todd Dayton and assistant Keith Nate with a 46-12 win against Pinedale. They’ll look to stay unbeaten at Nate Dayton when they host Kemmerer.
4. Wheatland (5-1, 2): A surprise 18-14 loss at Burns will have the Bulldogs ready for visiting Tongue River.
5. Lovell (4-1, 5): After a 28-6 win at Big Piney, the Bulldogs host winless Pinedale.
Class 1A/9-man
1. Pine Bluffs (5-0, 2): The Hornets moved to the top of the rankings with a 34-25 win over previous No. 1 Shoshoni. They’ll take their No. 1 ranking to Wright on Friday.
2. Shoshoni (4-1, 1): The Wranglers should be able to bounce back from the loss to Pine Bluffs when they host Wyoming Indian.
3. Lusk (4-1, 3): The Tigers defeated Wright 54-7 ahead of this week’s East-West matchup at …
4. Rocky Mountain (4-1, 4): The Grizzlies warmed up for the battle against Lusk with a 54-0 shutout of Wyoming Indian.
5. Wind River (4-1, 5): The Cougars, who took care of Riverside by the count of 48-12, get the week started when they play at winless St. Stephens on Thursday.
Class 1A/6-man
1. Snake River (4-0, 1): The Rattlers had the week off to prepare for a visit from West Conference foe Meeteetse.
2. Encampment (3-1, 3): A 46-42 win at Meeteetse has the Tigers back in the West race. This week they travel to Hanna to take on the numbers-depleted Miners.
3. Farson (3-1, 4): The defending state champs – 40-24 winners over Kaycee – return to West action with a tough game at Dubois.
4. Meeteetse (3-2, 2): The Longhorns can get right back in the thick of the West race with a win at Snake River.
5. Hulett (5-0, 5): The Red Devils’ dominance of the East continued with a 75-14 rout of Guernsey. This week they host a Midwest team that has won three in a row.