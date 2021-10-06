Prep football: Week 6 Power Poll

5. Lovell (4-1, 5): After a 28-6 win at Big Piney, the Bulldogs host winless Pinedale.

Class 1A/9-man

1. Pine Bluffs (5-0, 2): The Hornets moved to the top of the rankings with a 34-25 win over previous No. 1 Shoshoni. They’ll take their No. 1 ranking to Wright on Friday.

2. Shoshoni (4-1, 1): The Wranglers should be able to bounce back from the loss to Pine Bluffs when they host Wyoming Indian.

3. Lusk (4-1, 3): The Tigers defeated Wright 54-7 ahead of this week’s East-West matchup at …

4. Rocky Mountain (4-1, 4): The Grizzlies warmed up for the battle against Lusk with a 54-0 shutout of Wyoming Indian.

5. Wind River (4-1, 5): The Cougars, who took care of Riverside by the count of 48-12, get the week started when they play at winless St. Stephens on Thursday.

Class 1A/6-man

1. Snake River (4-0, 1): The Rattlers had the week off to prepare for a visit from West Conference foe Meeteetse.