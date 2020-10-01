 Skip to main content
Prep football: Week 6 predictions
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East

Laramie at Rock Springs

Thunder Basin at Kelly Walsh

Cheyenne Central at Gillette

Sheridan at Natrona County

Lander at Douglas

Torrington at Big Horn

Pine Bluffs at Shoshoni

Farson at Kaycee

Meeteetse at Encampment

Jack's picks (LAST WEEK: 7-3; SEASON: 31-9): Cheyenne East, Rock Springs, Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central, Sheridan, Douglas, Big Horn, Shoshoni, Farson, Meeteetse

SAL'S PICKS (LAST WEEK: 5-5; SEASON: 20-10): Cheyenne East, Rock Springs, Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central, Natrona County, Lander, Torrington, Shoshoni, Farson, Meeteetse

Jack Nowlin
Sally Ann Shurmur

Shurmur
