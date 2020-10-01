Prep football: Week 6 predictions

Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East
Laramie at Rock Springs
Thunder Basin at Kelly Walsh
Cheyenne Central at Gillette
Sheridan at Natrona County
Lander at Douglas
Torrington at Big Horn
Pine Bluffs at Shoshoni
Farson at Kaycee
Meeteetse at Encampment
Jack's picks (LAST WEEK: 7-3; SEASON: 31-9): Cheyenne East, Rock Springs, Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central, Sheridan, Douglas, Big Horn, Shoshoni, Farson, Meeteetse
SAL'S PICKS (LAST WEEK: 5-5; SEASON: 20-10): Cheyenne East, Rock Springs, Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central, Natrona County, Lander, Torrington, Shoshoni, Farson, Meeteetse
