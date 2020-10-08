 Skip to main content
Prep football: Week 6 predictions
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central

Laramie at Thunder Basin

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South

Sheridan at Kelly Walsh

Natrona County at Gillette

Lander at Riverton

Big Horn at Glenrock

Big Piney at Mountain View

Rocky Mountain at Lusk

Snake River at Meeteetse

Jack's pick (LAST WEEK: 9-1; OVERALL: 40-10): Cheyenne East, Thunder Basin, Rock Springs, Sheridan, Natrona County, Lander, Big Horn, Mountain View, Lusk, Meeteetse.

Sal's picks (LAST WEEK: 8-2; OVERALL: 28-12): Cheyenne Central, Thunder Basin, Rock Springs, Sheridan, Natrona County, Riverton, Big Horn, Big Piney, Lusk, Meeteetse.

