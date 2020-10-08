Prep football: Week 6 predictions

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central
Laramie at Thunder Basin
Rock Springs at Cheyenne South
Sheridan at Kelly Walsh
Natrona County at Gillette
Lander at Riverton
Big Horn at Glenrock
Big Piney at Mountain View
Rocky Mountain at Lusk
Snake River at Meeteetse
Jack's pick (LAST WEEK: 9-1; OVERALL: 40-10): Cheyenne East, Thunder Basin, Rock Springs, Sheridan, Natrona County, Lander, Big Horn, Mountain View, Lusk, Meeteetse.
Sal's picks (LAST WEEK: 8-2; OVERALL: 28-12): Cheyenne Central, Thunder Basin, Rock Springs, Sheridan, Natrona County, Riverton, Big Horn, Big Piney, Lusk, Meeteetse.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!